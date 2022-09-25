CEDAR — A three-hour public hearing on a proposed campground expansion in Centerville Township was not enough time for planners to decide whether to approve it.
If township residents and others who own property on Lake Leelanau had their way, planners would send Northgate Resorts, the new owners of the Leelanau Pines campground, packing.
But Tim Johnson, chair of the township planning commission, says that’s not so easy.
The township zoning ordinance says campgrounds and RV parks are listed as a special use in the commercial resort district in which Leelanau Pines is situated on the southwestern end of Lake Leelanau.
The preliminary site plan submitted by the Grand Rapids company calls for an increase from 170 campsites to 342, with a later addition of 113 more. It also includes several new buildings, pools, miniature golf and sports courts.
The hearing was held this week at the Leland Public Schools Performing Arts Center after about 200 people squeezed into the Centerville Township Hall in August.
On Wednesday there were also about 200 people who came to listen to findings of fact on the campground expansion. Another 100 were watching as the meeting was livestreamed on Facebook, Johnson said.
“So far, in the two-plus hours of public comment we’ve had not one person speak in support of the plan,” Johnson said.
The township received another 50 letters and emails, he said, none of which supported it.
Residents worry about the impact the larger campground will have on the environment, the shoreline, traffic, wetlands and water quality. The Lake Leelanau Lake Association has also come out against the expansion, adding the introduction of invasive species to the list of objections.
Johnson said he doesn’t know if the planning commission will approve it or not. There are more findings of fact to be presented, which determine if the plan meets all the requirements of the zoning ordinance.
The site plan also must meet the requirements of the township master plan. Many of those objecting to the campground expansion have said it doesn’t.
But the master plan is much more subjective than the zoning ordinance, Johnson said. It talks about “preserving rural character and open spaces,” he said, but it doesn’t quantify those things.
“That’s why issues like this often end up in court. The community says the master plan doesn’t support it and the developer says it does.”
The meeting was adjourned after three hours and will continue Oct. 3 at the regular planning commission meeting. If that is not enough time, another hearing will be set before the Oct. 15 deadline, Johnson said.
The site plan application was received July 17 and a decision to deny, approve, or approve with conditions must be made within 90 days.
The planning commission’s decision can be appealed to the Centerville Township Zoning Board of Appeals and in District Court, in that order.
Northgate Resorts purchased the campground about a year ago and operated it for one season before applying to expand it.
“Lots of people will not be happy if we approve it and for sure if we deny it the applicant will not be happy,” Johnson said. “I’m 100 percent certain this will not end with the planning commission.”
