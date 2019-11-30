Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.