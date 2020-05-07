TRAVERSE CITY — It’ll be weeks before investigators have a better idea of how 35-year-old Samuel Cenci died.
No foul play is suspected, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark. Autopsy results will be released once a toxicology report comes back, which could take 3-4 weeks.
“A death investigation takes a long time as we want the information to be accurate,” Clark said via email Thursday. “We don’t set the timeline on when and if we receive the information.”
Cenci, a Kalkaska resident, was found dead in a wooded area near Keystone and Hammond roads Monday. Family and friends hadn’t heard from him since April 9 — he told a friend he had a tent and was going out to camp near Traverse City.
He was last seen getting into a vehicle with four other people.
Those four have yet to be identified, Clark said Thursday.
Investigators suspect Cenci, who wasn’t working at the time of his disappearance, headed out to that area to set up camp, potentially with plans to live there.
Little was found near him, though Clark said investigators discovered a pair of red shoes at what they believe to be Cenci’s campsite.
Cenci was taking medications, Clark added, but he couldn’t say whether drugs or alcohol were related in any way to his death.
Detectives are investigating the matter.
Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford did not return multiple calls for comment on the case.
Anyone with information should call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department at 231-995-5000.
