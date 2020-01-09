TRAVERSE CITY — A shooting off Keystone Road that sent one man to the hospital will yield no charges.
The announcement came Thursday morning to end a review of the case by Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
“The evidence that we had pointed to the shooting being in self-defense,” Moeggenberg said. “The shooter had called out first and said he was going to call the police, and had actually fired a warning shot at the ground.”
The incident occurred in the early hours of Dec. 26, when Milan Berry, described as “agitated and highly intoxicated” trekked through the forests off Keystone Road toward a tent 50-year-old Joseph Kacin III was staying in, according to a complaint disposition form. He was flanked by another individual, not fully named in the report.
Berry laid siege to the tent, rousing Kacin, who ordered Berry to leave and threatened to call police. Berry continued his efforts and Kacin fired a dry shot — without any ammunition in his gun — as a second warning, according to the form.
Berry continued toward the tent and then collapsed onto it, spurring Kasin to fire another unsuccessful warning shot, and then, when that did little to deter the invader, he fired a live round. It struck Berry in the torso, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
The disposition form determines that Kacin, who has back issues, would have struggled to otherwise defend himself, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis.
Prosecutors also declined to charge Berry in relation to the late December incident.
“You can’t do a home invasion on a tent, so there’s no kind of breaking and entering charge for him going into the tent. The only potential charge would be some sort of assaultive crime,” Moeggenberg told the Record-Eagle. “I can anticipate, but I don’t’ know, that he intended to assault the person in the tent — and frankly I think he’s probably suffering more than any type of misdemeanor punishment we would give him at this point.”
Deputies arrived at the scene after hearing a gunshot ring in the distance while responding to an unrelated domestic violence call around 1 a.m. that morning, the Record-Eagle previously reported. The sound drew them, and several assisting departments, to a forested stretch along Keystone Road.
They were just in time to spot a bleeding Berry stumbling from the trees between Park Drive and Hammond Road.
Investigators immediately closed down the road and nearby hiking trails and mounted a search. They encountered Kacin, who willingly surrendered himself and cooperated with questioning. Authorities declined to hold him after an interview, at Moeggenberg’s instruction, Capt. Randy Fewless said previously.
Responders took the injured 41-year-old Berry to Munson Medical Center, where he remained as of last week. Giddis had no update on the man’s condition Thursday, but the Record-Eagle previously reported that Berry was recovering from surgery and expected to spend several more days in the hospital. At that time, he was expected to recover.
Reporter Jordan Travis contributed to this report.
