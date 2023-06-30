KALKASKA — The Kalkaska County prosecutor is filing no charges in the case of an alleged daycare dustup believed to have been caught on video last week.
Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Ziegler said he reviewed the case late Thursday — including an incident report, interviews with the parties involved, and the video of the incident obtained by police — and found it difficult to identify a single party as the aggressor.
“I’m not saying either party acted appropriately here,” he said.
Kalkaska County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene, an in-home daycare, the morning of June 20 on a report of an assault in progress.
A part of the alleged altercation may have been recorded in a 14-second video that was posted on social media and shared on several community pages, as previously reported.
But the context of the dispute is unclear from the video, which shows a woman yelling and pointing at someone off screen, tossing what appears to be a dirty diaper into a baby carrier seat holding an infant, then stumbling backward, before apparently throwing a small object, possibly in the direction of the other individual.
Ziegler said the two parties didn’t agree on the order of events in their separate accounts of the incident. It appears both parties may have played a role in escalating the situation, he said.
He also said he saw no clear evidence of child abuse, which, by legal definition, requires physical harm or the risk of physical harm being present.
