TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators expect multiple charges for the driver who struck and killed a 71-year-old pedestrian — but more than 20 days after the fatal July 6 hit-and-run, no arrests have been made.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless on Friday identified investigators’ main suspect as a downstate man.
He’d been driving that night under a suspended license, Fewless added — and investigators also believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
He expects a report to hit the prosecutor’s desk early next week, and charges to follow.
It’ll tally close to a month since the fatal crash occurred — a lieutenant who reviews fatal crashes is out of the office, Fewless said Friday.
He said that the investigation’s timeline has been fairly typical.
“There’s some other evidence we want to get before getting this to the prosecutor,” Fewless said. “Some other things we want to get, social media-wise.”
Traffic was busy and streets bustled with crowds leaving the National Cherry Festival on the night of the crash, especially in the wake of a canceled fireworks show.
Sham Sunder Suri stepped out onto U.S. 31 North to cross near Sugar Beach resort, just east of Traverse City, around 10:15 p.m.
He never made it across.
Instead, a passing Chevy Equinox struck the elderly man, who was visiting Traverse City with family from Ohio, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark told the Record-Eagle earlier this month.
Suri died of his injuries hours later at Munson Medical Center.
The driver, Clark said, pulled into a nearby parking lot and ran after being confronted by several witnesses. He left the car behind.
Fewless said Friday morning that the Equinox was privately owned — not a rental — but could not confirm whether the driver owned it.
The man was identified as a person of interest just days after the evening crash, Clark said, and investigators focused initially on completing search warrants and following up with witnesses.
They also pursued potential surveillance footage from nearby businesses along the busy highway.
“We’re doing follow-up now with people who called dispatch, seeing what they actually heard and saw,” Fewless said Thursday.
Investigators have attempted contact with the suspect, he added, and have spoken with the man’s lawyer.
Charges will be left to the discretion of the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, but Fewless expects they’ll include leaving the scene of a crash. The incident could also fall under a statute for driving with a suspended license causing death.
“The best thing (you) can do is pull over, stop, wait for police to get there, Fewless said. “You or I probably wouldn’t have faced charges unless we were speeding or something like that. This guy should’ve stopped — but maybe the reason he didn’t was because he was high or drunk. He probably knew he didn’t have a license and didn’t want to get in trouble.”
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
