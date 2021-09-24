TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council hosted its first virtual nod to good work done on behalf of the region.
The Sept. 23 Environmentalist of the Year celebration was done on Zoom, with musical performances by brotha james, a keynote address by Michigan Climate Action Network's Kate Madigan, a history of NMEAC and Neahtawanta Inn by Sally Van Vleck and the presentation of awards.
The ceremony recognizes achievement in a range of categories, from grassroots organizing (Jannan Cornstalk, Water is Life Festival) to educators (Corey Hansen, Greenspire School) and agriculture (Barry Krull, Krull's Composting).
On the flip side, NMEAC also gave a "Golden Bulldozer" award to the Grand Traverse County Commission for its support of Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline, and for resolutions that "incite the community" and take time away from meaningful environmental action.
The organization, founded in 1980, canceled the 2020 awards because of COVID-19 but did not want to miss another year, said NMEAC chairwoman Ann Rogers.
"It was our first virtual ceremony and a lot of hard work — more work than the original," Rogers laughed. "It's a community, it's togetherness, it's the mission more than anything else."
It was also the first year without Greg Reisig, Rogers' co-chair. The 72-year-old environmental advocate died last September after a brief struggle with advanced pancreatic cancer. The group also lost Bob Russell, of Neahtawanta Inn, this year, Rogers said.
"So there was a hole there ... they were two giants in the community."
The group wants to engage more young people and show them they can have a positive impact on environmental protection, Rogers said.
"I read that more than half of young people think the world is ending and there's nothing they can do — that's a terrible burden," Rogers said. "Collaboration with people and groups — it's the only thing that works and makes the community stronger."
Learn more about NMEAC, volunteer, or see the complete list of 2021 nominees at https://www.nmeac.org.
NMEAC Award Winners 2021
- STUDENT Katherine DePauw, Great Lakes Water Studies Institute
- EDUCATOR Corey Hansen, Greenspire School
- GRASS ROOTS GROUP Jannan Cornstalk, Water is Life Festival
- JOURNALISM AND COMMUNICATIONS Beth Wallace, Great Lakes Partnership Manager at National Wildlife Federation
- BUSINESS Bob Sutherland, Cherry Republic
- PUBLIC SERVICE OR PUBLIC OFFICE Kama Ross, Grand Traverse and Leelanau Conservation Districts
- PROFESSIONAL Kelly Thayer, FLOW - For the Love of Water
- VOLUNTEER Madeline Baroli, Leelanau, Benzie and Grand Traverse Conservation Districts
- VOLUNTEER Aubrey Ann Parker, Benzie Water Festival
- GENERAL Rick Buckhalter, Citizen
- AGRICULTURE Barry Krull, Krull's Composting
SPECIAL AWARDS
- JOHN NELSON WATER STEWARD Tom Nelson, Leelanau Conservancy
- LITIGATOR Holly Bird, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
- GOLDEN BEAVER Cathie Cline, NMEAC
- CLARENCE KROUPA Dori Turner, Watervale Inn
- GREG REISIG Dave Dempsey, FLOW
- GOLDEN BULLDOZER Grand Traverse County Commissioners, minus Betsy Coffia
