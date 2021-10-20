TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College is seeking a board trustee after the resignation of Michael Estes.
Estes was elected to a six-year term in 2016. He resigned effective Oct. 17 and did not give a reason for his resignation, according to a press release from NMC.
Under Michigan law a new trustee must be appointed within 30 days. That trustee will fill the seat until the next regular community college election in November 2022.
Grand Traverse County registered voters are eligible for the seat and should send a letter of interest and an explanation of their qualifications for the post to Trustee Search, Office of the President, Northwestern Michigan College, 1701 E. Front St., Traverse City, 49686.
Applicants will be interviewed at meetings open to the public, with the appointment made by the full board at a special meeting at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Hagerty Center.
For more information call the president's office at 231-995-1010.
During his tenure Estes served on several committees and the foundation board. He came under fire from fellow board members in July after missing more than a year of regular board and committee meetings.
At the time Estes said it was his way of protesting Zoom meetings, saying that they were not open to the public. But boards and commissions across the country held Zoom or livestreamed meetings throughout the pandemic, with people able to observe and participate.
NMC should have offered both in-person and livestreamed meetings during the pandemic, Estes said in previous reports. NMC held online-only meetings from April 2020 through June 2021, with the July meeting being the first in-person meeting. Estes missed that meeting because he was sick, he had said.
The college does not have any policy regarding how many meetings a trustee can miss. An elected official can only be removed from office before the end of his term by a special recall election, according to state law.
Trustees are expected to attend regular board meetings that are normally held the fourth Monday of the month, as well as board study sessions, committee meetings and the annual board retreat. They also attend commencement and other college events and may have to travel occasionally to represent NMC at state and national association meetings.
There is no pay for the post, but any travel costs will be paid by NMC.
