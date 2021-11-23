TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College trustees approved a three-year contract for President Nick Nissley that sets his salary at $204,000 for the coming year.
Nissley is currently paid $194,750 per year.
The contract was approved unanimously after Nissley received an evaluation in October in which he was given an overall rating of ‘very effective.’
Changes to Nissley’s current contract include the addition of an office holder allowance of $12,000 per year, as well as deferred compensation of 4 percent of Nissley’s annual salary — about $8,100 — to be contributed by the college to the annuity of his choice.
Nissley also has a vehicle allowance of $1,000 per month, though that is not new.
Rachel Johnson, who sits on the Presidential Performance and Compensation Committee, said the contract is getting a last look by attorneys before it is finalized.
Nissley started in his post in December 2019 and has been reviewed every six months. Under the new contract he moves to annual reviews, though reviews may be requested by Nissley or by a majority of the board at any time.
The committee also will work on expanded expectations and goals for Nissley moving past his onboarding process and the pandemic.
Dealing with COVID-19 has been a part of Nissley’s job nearly from Day 1, so much so that one-third of his October evaluation dealt with his leadership during the pandemic, for which he was given high marks.
Johnson said the committee is putting out requests for proposals in January for a new evaluation tool that will be in place for Nissley’s next review that will better reflect his performance in terms of a new strategic plan underway for NMC.
“In light of the new strategic plan, we just want to have a more comprehensive review process,” Johnson said.
Florida-based CampusWorks Inc. is being paid $90,000 to lead the process. NMC’s strategic plan has not had a thorough rewrite in about 15 years.
In other business, the board approved a first read on a policy that will broadcast all regular board meetings live on NMC’s YouTube page.
There will be no two-way communication during the meeting with those watching, with viewers unable to participate in public comment.
A second reading with possible adoption likely will be on the December meeting agenda.
