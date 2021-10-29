TRAVERSE CITY — After two years on the job — nearly all of it during the pandemic — Northwestern Michigan College President Nick Nissley received his second positive evaluation.
Nissley was evaluated in three categories including leading NMC’s strategic planning process; leadership through the pandemic; and continuing to focus on the expectations from his first year at NMC, which are designed to orient him into the role.
He was given an overall rating of very effective.
NMC Board President Chris Bott wrote that Nissley improved over last year and became more involved with the community, interacting with local legislators and taking on the role of member president of the Michigan Community College Association.
The Presidential Performance and Compensation Committee will now negotiate an extension of Nissley’s two-year contract approved by the Board of Trustees in October 2019 when he was hired, according to a press statement from the board.
The board also wants the committee to work on an expanded list of expectations and goals for Nissley as the college moves beyond his onboarding process and the pandemic crisis, the release stated.
He is paid $194,750 per year and receives another $1,000 per month allowance for vehicle expenses.
No low scores were given by the six board trustees who evaluated Nissley, with his ratings ranging from outstanding — the highest score possible — to fully effective, meaning his job performance is satisfactory.
Michael Estes, who resigned earlier this month, did not submit an assessment.
Trustee Ken Warner, one of the newest members of the board, wrote that he is “deeply impressed with (Nissley’s) personal involvement in nearly all of the strategic planning events/activities,” and gave him an outstanding mark.
Other trustees — Rachel Johnson — wrote that Nissley should continue to improve his leadership style, and Doug Bishop wrote that Nissley should do a “better job of keeping the board informed.”
NMC is updating its strategic plan after hiring the Florida-based CampusWorks Inc. to lead the process. The company is being paid $90,000.
The plan, which has not had a robust rewrite in about 15 years, is meant to identify program offerings and college priorities to meet changing needs of students and the community.
Nissley got high marks for his handling of the pandemic, with Trustee Laura Oblinger, who is also new to the board, writing that he soared, demanding that the “human asset came first — over profits, productivity, and everything else.”
Trustee Kennard Weaver wrote that Nissley limited the negative effects of the pandemic, while Johnson noted that under Nissley, the college maintained its fiscal health during a difficult time.
Bishop wrote that he found it “troubling” that Nissley reinstated a mask mandate by adopting a committee recommendation without advising the board.
Students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks in all campus buildings.
The evaluation was done in closed session per Nissley’s request, which is allowed under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
Nissley was previously the executive director of the The School for Creative & Performing Arts in Cincinnati.
His full evaluation can be seen at nmc.edu/about/board-of-trustees/materials-minutes.html.
