TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College named four new directors for the Dennos Museum, the nursing program, police academy and library.
Craig Hadley took the top spot at the Dennos Museum Center, Amy Jones will lead Nursing and Allied Health, Gail Kurowski is head of the Police Academy, and Kerrey Woughter is the new library director.
Hadley comes to NMC from DePauw University in Indiana, where he was director/curator with a rank of assistant professor. He oversaw the University Galleries & Collections and taught independent studies and capstone courses, museum workshops, and reading topics in the program’s museum studies program.
He was hired after a national search.
Hadley succeeds Gene Jenneman, who retired.
Jones, worked for more than 18 years at Mercy Hospital-Springfield, in Missouri, in a variety of roles, from bedside nurse to risk management. She has been a registered nurse since 2000 and said her passion is patient-centered care.
Mercy had one of the few remaining hospital-based nursing programs in the U.S. and Jones led the associate degree nursing program there for several years. Jones’ plans at NMC include maintaining its program while looking for opportunities for it to grow and serve the community.
She succeeds Laura Schmidt, who retired.
Kurowski now leads the department she graduated from in 1983. She spent 20 years with the Michigan State Police, serving as a field training officer, as a legislative liaison in the executive division and in the recruiting and selection unit.
She is the first woman to lead the academy, which she hopes to make a destination program for anyone interested in the law enforcement profession.
Kurowski succeeds Brian Heffner, who is now director of NMC’s Business Academic Area.
Woughter comes from Traverse City Central High School, where she was the teacher-librarian since 2004. During her tenure there, she was instrumental in developing the Front Street Writers Program in partnership with the National Writers Series.
She has been an educator for 20 years and has experience in the high school library and the classroom. She also served as adjunct faculty for Spring Arbor University and provided services for the NMC reference library for about four years, until 2013.
One of her first tasks will be planning the library’s move from the Osterlin Building to the West Hall Innovation Center in 2020.
Woughter succeeds Tina Ulrich, who retired.
