TRAVERSE CITY — A bill that would allow Michigan’s 28 community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing is making its way through the state legislation.
Senate Bill 1055 would amend the Community College Act of 1966 to allow community colleges to establish Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs.
But Senate Bill 1142, which is tie-barred to the bill, would make it unlawful for any community college that offers bachelor’s degrees to levy property taxes. The ‘poison pill bill,’ as it is being called, would not apply to four-year degree programs now in place.
SB 1142 would effectively nullify any benefit from the nursing bill, said Stephen Siciliano, vice president for educational services at Northwestern Michigan College.
“If it passed, no college would even be able to offer new bachelor’s degrees because they would not be able to collect property taxes,” Siciliano said.
The NMC Board of Trustees passed a resolution supporting SB 1055 and both Munson and the college sent letters of support to the state legislature.
“We’re surely trying to do our advocacy to move that forward,” said NMC Pres. Nick Nissley.
Under the change, NMC could not eliminate its associate degree nursing programs unless it is shown there is a lack of demand for them. Community colleges that offer a BSN also must hold a national professional nursing accreditation.
This is not the first time the legislature has tried to add four-year nursing programs to the community college curriculum.
In 2012 state law was successfully changed to allow community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees in cement technology, energy production technology, culinary arts and maritime technology, with NMC soon becoming the first community college in the state to establish a Bachelor of Science degree in maritime technology.
Allowing community colleges to set up BSN programs was considered at the time, but taken out of the legislation at the last minute, said Gabe Schneider, director of government relations for Munson Healthcare.
When associate degree nurses are hired by Munson they are required to complete a BSN within five years, so a four-year program at NMC would make that goal more accessible and affordable for nurses with associate’s degrees, Schneider said.
“We want to make sure we have lots of options for our nurses,” Schneider said.
There are several programs where nurses can get a BSN, with the closest being Baker College of Cadillac, Ferris State University in Big Rapids and Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, all of which are between one and three hours away.
“These are nurses that are working, so even an hour’s drive is something that is not feasible,” Schneider said.
The National Academy of Medicine recommends that 80 percent of nurses in an institution should have a BSN. Munson currently has 50 percent to 60 percent across all of its hospitals, Schneider said.
Research shows that increasing the numbers of nurses with BSNs is associated with fewer patient deaths.
“We also know that medicine is becoming increasingly more complex,” Schneider said. “Increased education associated with a BSN helps them prepare for those complexities.”
Universities vehemently objected to the 2012 change in the law, contending that community colleges are taking over something that should be exclusively under their control, Siciliano said.
“Community colleges have been making the effort and universities have seen this as what they call a mission creep,” Siciliano said.
Michelle Rasmussen, communications officer with Ferris, said the university has a strong partnership with community colleges in the state, offering coursework at 22 community college campuses across the state. Continuing that collaboration is the best way to help students further their education in the field of nursing, she said.
“With established articulation agreements, we are supporting the needs of students who are completing an associate degree and providing a smooth transition for students who wish to complete their bachelor’s degree at Ferris, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing,” Rasmussen said. “We are willing and prepared to provide BSN programming online or at any location in Michigan,”
The four degrees that are allowed either were not offered by universities or were not a significant draw for them, unlike nursing, Siciliano said. Universities contend that there are enough BSN programs in the state.
“We don’t agree,” Siciliano said. “You look at the need for nurses in our state and nationally and there is ample demand.”
Universities have also argued that community colleges are not qualified to offer bachelor’s degrees, he said.
“Of course, what we have shown here at NMC is that we can offer an effective, quality bachelor’s degree,” Siciliano said, something that has been proven since 2013 with its maritime program in which graduates are consistently employed and score in the 90th percentile in national exams.
Siciliano says community colleges are also more affordable. At NMC an in-district student pays $109 per credit hour and an in-state student $227. Baker College charges $415 per credit hour, Ferris $470 and Lake Superior $519, according to information found at each institution’s website.
