TRAVERSE CITY — Tom Watkins says finding a new president for Northwestern Michigan College is not about hiring the smartest man or woman in the room.
Intelligence helps, Watkins said, but it’s more about finding that person who can create collaborations and partnerships to move the college into the future.
Watkins, of Northville, is the second of five candidates to be interviewed by the board for NMC’s top post. The president and CEO of TDW & Associates and China partner, WAY American School says he meets many of the criteria set forth in the college’s presidential profile.
“I believe I have the leadership skills to build on the strengths that we already have,” he told the Board of Trustees on Monday.
Watkins also attended two forums where college faculty and staff and members of the community had the chance to hear his message and ask questions. The forums were held at the Milliken Auditorium and were followed by a special board meeting at the Great Lakes Campus to wrap up the day. The regular board meeting was also held Monday evening.
All candidates have the same schedule, with Marsha Danielson of Mankato, Minn., Tim Meyer of Bloomfield Hills and Allen Goben of Colleyville, Texas, to be interviewed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The post is expected to be filled in early September with the new president starting Jan. 1. President Timothy Nelson is retiring at the end of December.
Each candidate is tasked with giving a presentation on one of four questions given to them ahead of time by the board. Watkins chose “challenges” as his topic.
“To me it’s not just about meeting challenges, it’s about leading change,” said Watkins, who grew up in a working-class neighborhood outside of Washington, D.C. He later moved to Michigan and started his own education at the two-year Henry Ford College in Dearborn.
One of those challenges is finding ways to address recruitment and retention of students, especially in light of falling enrollment in colleges across the country, he said.
Watkins also, after seeing a billboard on M-72 that NMC has given out $1 million in scholarships, thinks that amount can be doubled.
The college also should not be afraid of making changes and getting away from the we-always-do-it-this-way mentality, he said.
Watkins believes the college could increase its global presence, work on making a seamless k-12 to NMC transition, and invest in faculty and support staff.
He called the unresolved faculty contracts “the boogeyman in the room,” saying he’s seen the signs supporting faculty in the community and has talked to people in the area.
“We really need to move in a direction where we are together,” he said. “All of us are NMC.”
Watkins has had several positions in his nearly 40-year career, including state superintendent of public instruction, a position he had from 2001 to 2005.
He has also worked as director of the Detroit Center of Public School Academies and president and CEO of the Detroit Wayne County Mental Health Authority.
From 1987 to 1990 he was director of the Michigan Department of Mental Health, having been appointed by Gov. James Blanchard. While at the department’s helm he was responsible for closing the Traverse City State Hospital, a 20-month process.
“Looking back I regret some of the decisions I made,” he said, adding that jails and prisons have taken over the role of state mental institutions.
Watkins said he understands the role of the press in a democracy and has had good relationships with reporters, even though he joked that they may be “the bane of our existence.”
Watkins has a doctorate in educational leadership and a master of social work administration from Wayne State University. His undergraduate degree is in criminal justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.