TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College has once again named the $5 million renovation of the Osterlin building into a hub for student services as its top priority.
The building is partially vacant after the Osterlin Library moved to the Innovation Center that opened in July 2020. The Osterlin project will be submitted as part of NMC's five-year capital outlay plan for the state's 2023 fiscal year after being approved this week by the Board of Trustees.
And with the state sitting on about $6 billion in unspent federal stimulus funds and nearly $5 billion in surplus state revenues thanks to an increase in consumer spending, NMC hired a lobbyist firm to make sure its request is heard above the din.
The Lansing-based Kelley Cawthorne will be paid $30,000 over six months to advocate for the Osterlin renovation, as well as two other NMC projects on the wish list, said Troy Kierczynski, NMC's vice president of finance and administration.
"We're trying to take advantage of this funding opportunity by engaging this firm in Lansing who will make sure it gets in front of the right people," Kierczynski said.
The project in the college's No. 2 spot is the replacement of four boilers that heat six buildings with a new geothermal system at a cost of $12 million. Third in line is a $1.5 million expansion of the aviation hangar to accommodate expansion of the program itself.
Further down the list is renovation of Founders Hall at an estimated cost of $4 million, and renovation of the physical education building, which has an estimated price tag of $8.2 million.
Kelley Cawthorne was hired by the college in the past to lobby for state funding of the $14.4 million Innovation Center, the former West Hall, that opened in July 2020, though it wasn't fully used because of restrictions from the pandemic.
"It's an appropriate time to reengage them to push some of these key projects that are coming up soon," Kierczynski said.
This is the fourth time the Osterlin project has been submitted to the state. It is typical for a project to be on the list for several years before making it to the top of the state-funded capital outlay budget, especially since the Innovation Center project was so recent, Kierczynski said. Once a college has received funding it is not likely to be awarded money for another project for a few years, he said.
The Osterlin renovation will also be scored differently by the state because it is instructional support space rather than instructional space, he said.
The Innovation Center was funded by about a 50-50 mix of state money and the sale of bonds by NMC that will be paid back over 20 years. The Osterlin Library was moved to the center at an additional cost of about $6 million that came out reserve funds.
If the Osterlin project is chosen by the state, NMC will make a 50 percent match from its reserve funds and from private contributions made to the NMC Foundation.
The plan is to turn the building into an integrated student services hub, which would be a sort of one-stop center for student support services such as housing admissions, financial aid, health services, advising and tutoring, student testing, a veterans lounge and more.
Some of those services are already located in the building, which has two levels. Classrooms are on the second floor and only the first floor will be renovated.
Kierczynski said if NMC doesn't get state funding it may do a pared down version.
"But that state funding would be significant for us to do what we truly want to do," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.