TRAVERSE CITY — Five finalists for Northwestern Michigan College president will be interviewed over several days, with each given an entire day to visit campus and take part in a community forum.
The first interview by the NMC Board of Trustees takes place at a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, with others taking place at special meetings held at the same time Monday through Thursday.
Each candidate also will participate in a campus forum from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and a community forum from 4-5 p.m. Each day wraps up at another special meeting with the board from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
All interviews and the follow-up board meetings take place at the Hagerty Center on the Great Lakes Campus. The campus and community forums take place at the Milliken Auditorium.
All interviews, forums and meetings are open to the public.
The five candidates are Marsha Danielson of Mankato, Minn.; Allen Goben of Colleyville, Texas; Timothy Meyer of Nashville, Tenn.; Nick Nissley of Cincinnati; and Tom Watkins of Northville.
The board will meet in early September to make its decision, said Chris Bott, board president. Bott is chair of the Presidential Search Committee.
President Timothy Nelson will retire at the end of this year. He has filled the college’s top post for 19 years — far longer than the average three years for college presidents in Michigan, Bott said.
“We certainly want someone that’s going to come here, commit and fall in love with the college and the area,” Bott said.
Each candidate has been given a choice of four scenarios from which to choose, and give a 15-minute presentation to the board during their interview.
“We’re trying to get them to respond to certain situations and how they would handle them,” Bott said.
They will each be asked 16 questions during the interview — 12 in the morning session and the rest at the 5:30 p.m. board meeting. None of the candidates have seen those questions, Bott said.
“I think we’ve got a good process going here,” said Trustee Kennard Weaver, who is also on the search committee. “There’s been a good exchange of ideas and it appears to me to be open and transparent.”
The questions will be asked by a consultant with The Pauly Group, which was hired by the college to conduct its search.
“They’ll all get the same questions and we’ll hear their answers,” Weaver said. “I’m sure they’ll be quite different.”
At the two forums held each day, the candidate will meet with faculty, staff, students and community members.
“This is the opportunity to listen to the candidates and ask them questions,” Bott said.
Weaver said he will be at all five campus forums, and other board members will be at the community forums.
It may be difficult for some community members to get to all five interviews, Bott said, but each candidate will be given a significant amount of time on campus, both in the morning and afternoon.
“We were more concerned with trying to get seven board members coordinated to do interviews,” Bott said.
Board Treasurer Janie McNabb said she has no set expectations of the candidates, but knows what she is looking for.
“I’m definitely looking for candidates who are focused on the culture of the college and really building strong teams,” McNabb said.
McNabb said she’s done lots of interviews and hired several people as part of her former job as COO of Northwest Michigan Works, but never for a position of this caliber.
In all, 67 people applied for the position and were reviewed by the search firm, which recommended 20 candidates to the search committee, which narrowed the list to eight that were interviewed via video call on Aug. 5 and 6.
Those interviews were recorded and are available at nmc.edu/candidates. Interviews of the five finalists will not be recorded.
The new president will start on Jan. 1, but likely will have some orientation before then, Bott said. The board plans to put together a transition plan once the new president is chosen.
“I think there will be no shortage of community members stepping forward to take them to service clubs and other organizations in town and getting them introduced to the community,” Bott said.
