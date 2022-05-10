TRAVERSE CITY — A Northwestern Michigan College instructor and their student weren't seriously hurt after their plane crashed in the Civic Center in Traverse City and witnesses rushed in to help.
That's according to Diana Fairbanks, the college's associate vice president of public relations, marketing and communications. She said the two at the controls appeared to aim for the least-busy corner of the sports fields where the plane came down, at least according to bystander accounts.
If true, it looks as though training and instinct kicked in during a situation every pilot hopes to avoid, she said.
"I think all things considered, it went as well as it could have, and hopefully it's something that we don't see again," she said.
Blake Williams was one of the witnesses who spoke to Fairbanks. The Traverse City resident and GT Social Sports member arrived around the time the plane went down for one of the club's soccer games.
Both he and club owner Justin Hostetler said they shouted to people near the field as the plane neared the ground. Williams and Hostetler both saw a man who was walking off a soccer field run clear just before the plane hit a fence at the field's southwest corner — otherwise, the field closest to the impact was empty, the two said.
The plane came to a rest at the edge of a driveway and the southwest corner of the athletic fields.
Traverse City Police Sgt. Adam Gray said the plane was a four-seat Cessna 172 — the model also called Skyhawk is designed for training, according to Cessna.
Police were taping off the soccer fields nearest the twisted chain-link fence and damaged plane as some athletes played on and others watched the firefighters and other first responders.
Williams, a U.S. Army Reserves medic, ran to the plane and helped the student out as fuel spilled out of the right wing, he said. Other medical personnel joined in, including someone in scrubs and others with first-aid kits. They helped assess the student and teacher for serious injuries after moving them away from the plane.
Both seemed dazed from the crash, but other than cuts, scrapes and seat belt marks, the two didn't look to be seriously hurt, Williams said. He told responding paramedics everything he knew once they took over.
Williams said his training and experience from one year of overseas active duty kicked in. He trained for and saw much more serious situations.
"But no, not in my lifetime would I say that I'd witness an airplane crash-land less than 100 feet from me," he said.
He credited the two at the controls for any heroics, adding it looked to him like they handled the crash-landing as well as they could.
Fairbanks said she didn't know the details of which instructor and student were at the controls as of Tuesday evening.
The field was still abuzz with activity as first responders taped off another soccer field near the corner.
Elda Burgess was taking her 4-year-old son home after swim lessons at Grand Traverse Bay YMCA's nearby Easling Pool, she said. Class started just more than an hour before the plane came down, and before then her son was outside playing in the field.
Another woman asked Burgess if she heard a noise, and after learning there had been a plane crash, she went outside to see it for herself.
The crash remains under investigation by both city police and the Federal Aviation Administration, Gray said. He couldn't release any further information.
Fairbanks said she expected FAA investigators to arrive Wednesday morning, and that the plane had to stay in place until they cleared the scene. Police were to watch it overnight.
