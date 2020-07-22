TRAVERSE CITY — The opening of the new Innovation Center at Northwestern Michigan College may be a little anticlimactic since COVID-19 shut down campus, but the building is still a stunner.
“It’s even better than I thought it would be,” said Trustee K. Ross Childs. “The students are really at the center of this whole thing. It’s a great building and the public needs to get in and see it.”
The $14.4 million, 54,000-square-foot center received its official letter of occupancy from the state fire marshal and board members were able to take a tour last week.
The public won’t get into the building just yet, as it is being measured for social distancing, said Vicki Cook, vice president of finance and administration. That will likely put the building at about 50 percent occupancy at least for the next year, she said.
The public may be given tours via Zoom, she said.
“Once we get past the social distancing we look forward to it being a robust area for people to use,” Cook said.
The project has been in the works for several years, with groundbreaking taking place nearly two years ago. The former West Hall was expanded and renovated into the Innovation Center with its student-centered workspaces, simulation labs, conference rooms and classrooms.
It was funded by about a 50-50 mix of state capital outlay dollars and the sale of bonds by NMC that will be paid back over 20 years. The Osterlin Library was also moved to the center at an additional cost of about $6 million.
In other business, Todd Neibauer, vice president for student services and technologies, said enrollment is down 15 percent from last year, though students are continuing to sign up. Last month showed enrollment down by 20 percent.
“It’s looking better than it did last month,” Neibauer said.
The 2020-21 budget approved last month assumes a drop of 15 percent from the previous year.
Neibauer also reported that as of Monday there were enough applications for student housing that only 13 beds were left in East and North halls. The capacity for the two buildings has been reduced from 370 to 238 beds to comply with social distancing guidelines, with the quad rooms changed to doubles and the double rooms changed to singles.
Neibauer said if applications continue to come in there may be a bed deficit. The college has been in touch with area hotels and motels to talk about leasing options if needed, he said.
Several years ago the college leased hotel space for about two years while North Hall was being built. That construction was prompted by chronic long waiting lists for East Hall.
“I think we’re going to max out in terms of our housing,” said Pres. Nick Nissley. “But it’s an indication that students aren’t afraid to come back.”
A cadet in the Maritime Academy tested positive July 10 for COVID-19 while in NMC housing. Contact tracing was done, but because the cadet was voluntarily self-quarantining ahead of a planned training cruise, the Grand Traverse County Health Department determined there was no community exposure.
“We will see additional cases on campus this fall, like every college will, but we want to make sure we are managing them,” Nissley said.
Board members also went into a closed session for about 40 minutes to discuss a confidential letter from the college’s outside council, Miller Canfield PLC regarding materials exempt from discussion or disclosure as per the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
No other information on the closed session was given out and no action was taken after the board reconvened its regular meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.