TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College recently inked an agreement that eventually could bring more marine technology jobs to the Great Lakes region.
A Memorandum of Understanding with Michigan Technological University will have the two colleges working together on Great Lakes research, with a focus on marine technology, freshwater science and professional development.
“This collaboration has some great opportunities for students at NMC,” said Hans Van Sumeren, director of NMC’s Great Lakes Water Studies Institute.
Many of the jobs that would come out of the collaboration would support jobs with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has several labs located throughout the Great Lakes, though none are in Traverse City yet, Van Sumeren said.
“In terms of Great Lakes opportunities I see this as a magnet for bringing more people and, perhaps as this develops further, more businesses down the road,” he said.
Van Sumeren gave the NMC Board of Trustees an update on the agreement at Monday’s regular meeting.
“I think this is super, super exciting,” said Trustee Rachel Johnson, who called the partnership a symbiotic one. “I think this could bring significant entrepreneurial investment into this area with companies or industries that really need that combination of both the newest and greatest technology with people who are actually able to use it.”
The agreement brings together the strengths of each college, Van Sumeren he said. MTU has a strong research and theoretical approach to understanding and learning more about the Great Lakes, while NMC has a strong technology component that is training the workforce of tomorrow.
“This marriage of the two represents some pretty unique opportunities,” Van Sumeren said.
It would also give NMC students the edge on new systems that are being developed very quickly at universities such as MTU.
“What that means to our students is that it allows us to train our students earlier and more efficiently in those new systems,” Van Sumeren said.
It would also give NMC students access to equipment they might not otherwise have, he said.
The two-year agreement was signed earlier this month, with an agreement that the two colleges will work together to develop marine technology and operations plans and partner on freshwater science and research projects. They’ll also work on professional development projects.
The goal is for the two colleges to create a center of excellence that would be recognized throughout the Great Lakes and beyond, Van Sumeren said.
NMC and Michigan Tech have had a relationship for many years, but last year seven new articulation agreements were put in place that let engineering students complete their first two years at NMC before transferring to Michigan Tech.
The Water Studies Institute offers associate degrees in freshwater studies and marine technology, as well as the first and only bachelor’s degree in marine technology that has been in place since 2014.
The program has been very successful, Van Sumeren said.
“We have 100 percent employment, every single student who was ever a part of the program is in the marine industry with a job and doing quite well. It’s COVID-proof. No one’s been laid off.”
