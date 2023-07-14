TRAVERSE CITY — Tuition for in-district Northwestern Michigan College students will rise by 3 percent for the 2023-24 academic year, with another $1 tacked on to fees.
Students who live in Grand Traverse County will pay $122 per contact hour, up from this year’s $118, and fees of $33 per credit hour, up from $32. Overall, students taking 24 contact hours for the year will pay an additional $120.
For out-of-district students, tuition will rise by 6 percent, from $246 to about $260 per contact hour.
The NMC Board of Trustees also has unanimously approved a $48.9 million budget for the coming year.
Of that total amount, about $22 million comes from tuition and fees, with about $13.9 million coming from property taxes. State aid contributes about another $10.7 million to NMC’s revenues.
Last year, tuition rose by 5 percent; in 2021, tuition rose by 3 percent, but was offset for many students by the elimination of a $20 per contact hour for fee for online classes. There was no increase in 2020.
As of fall 2022, NMC’s tuition was the ninth lowest of the state’s 28 community colleges, making it a great choice, said Cari Noga, communications director.
“NMC is a great value, particularly for in-district students,” Noga said, adding that this was the case, especially at a time when inflation is on the rise.
“We’re happy to be able to hold that increase below inflation,” she said.
Students at NMC pay about a quarter of what those at four-year universities will pay.
NMC has 60 programs, as well as a few bachelor degree programs and lots of support services to help students be successful, Noga said. The counseling center works with students to make sure all of their credits transfer to a four-year program, she said.
Each year, the college awards more than $1 million in scholarships. Those who are over the age of 25 and don’t already have a degree are eligible for the Michigan Reconnect state scholarship that pays 100 percent of in-district tuition.
This year’s high school graduates also are eligible for up to $2,750 per year through the Michigan Achievement scholarship, which also grants $5,000 to full-time undergraduates whose families make less than $70,000 per year.
The fall semester begins Aug. 26. Students can apply and register through the first week of classes, as long as the class is still available, Noga said.
The hike here follows several others across the state: Michigan State University (3 percent) and University of Michigan (2.9 percent) raised tuition for in-state undergraduates, as did Western Michigan University (4.62 percent), Central Michigan University (3.53 percent) and Eastern Michigan University (4.5 percent).
