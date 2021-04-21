TRAVERSE CITY — A $3 million donation places Diana and Richard Milock in Northwestern Michigan College Foundation history.
The gift from the Traverse City couple to the college's audio tech program, Great Lakes Culinary Institute and Dennos Museum Center is the largest living donation in its history, according to an NMC press statement Wednesday.
Funds will establish endowments for the Dennos Museum Center ($1.5 million) and student scholarships at the Great Lakes Culinary Institute ($1 million); and update audio and technology equipment at the museum/Milliken Auditorium, plus support the audio tech program ($500,000) as part of the college's Be What's Possible fundraising campaign.
Diana Milock serves on the college's foundation and campaign board. Her husband Richard retired after a downstate manufacturing career. The couple are active philanthropists who have now given the college a total of $5.3 million, and are "Conservation Angels" for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy after a $1 million donation to preserve the former Camp Tapico property at the Upper Manistee headwaters.
