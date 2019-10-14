TRAVERSE CITY — A 34-month contract for Northwestern Michigan College faculty members was approved by the Board of Trustees at a special meeting held Monday.
Faculty will receive annual cost-of-living raises of 2.5 percent in October 2019, 2.5 percent in August 2020 and 2 percent in August 2021. The contract expires in July 2022.
The raises will cost about $692,000 over the life of the contract.
Raises are in addition to 3.7 percent annual increases faculty get on a step plan, though that plan has been reduced to 15 steps from 20 steps. When a faculty member reaches step 15, they will receive only the cost-of-living raise.
Under the contract, both education and relevant work experience will be used to determine placement of a new faculty member on the step plan. NMC administrators have previously said most new employees start on step five of the plan.
Union president Brandon Everest said under the new salary plan, steps 1-15 are equivalent to steps 6-20 under the previous plan.
"We felt this was a way to improve NMC's competitive strength because it lifts the floor of the salary scale," Everest said. "It's a way to be flexible as we attract the talent that we need for teaching."
The 81-member NMC Faculty Association voted 56-1 last week to ratify the settlement agreement, with the four-member Faculty Chair Association approving it on a vote of 3-0. The faculty groups are affiliates of the Michigan Education Association.
Board President Chris Bott said the board is pleased to have an agreement in place that lets NMC meet the needs of students, faculty and taxpayers responsibly.
“This has been our goal throughout the process and the board appreciates the hard work of all those who have been dedicated to achieving it,” Bott stated.
NMC President Timothy Nelson said the contract provides an excellent package for faculty that lets the college be flexible in a fast-changing and competitive environment. It also provides equity across NMC's employee groups and communities, he said.
“This process is a lot of work, but the college has never shied away from hard work," Nelson said. "It’s that perseverance, and the focus on our learners, that will ensure the success of this college for years to come.”
Nelson is retiring from NMC at the end of December. Nick Nissley has been chosen as the next president. Nissley's contract was also approved at Monday's special meeting.
Everest said it was important to have the contracts settled when Nissley starts.
Faculty members will not receive retroactive pay to December 2018, when the previous contract expired, as under state law only a first contract can be paid retroactively. The faculty organized in 2015.
Everest said his team pushed for a signing bonus in lieu of back pay, but the administration was not interested.
The two teams began bargaining in fall 2018. After reaching an impasse, teams met in June with a fact-finder from the Michigan Employment Relations Commission. The fact-finder was requested by NMC.
As part of that process, teams met with a state mediator Oct. 2 in a final session that lasted 10 hours.
Faculty had been asking for 4 percent raises for each of the three years of the contract, while the administration offered increases ranging from 1.14 percent to 2 percent.
The fact-finder recommended raises of 2 percent, 2.5 percent and 3 percent over three years on steps 6-20 of the former salary plan.
"We are glad that it's done now," Everest said. "After working with a mediator and sending proposals back and forth we found a way to make it work and that is what's most important."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.