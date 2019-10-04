TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College and the NMC Faculty and Faculty Chair associations have reached a tentative contract agreement.
The two sides met with a state mediator for about 10 hours on Wednesday to hammer out the agreement, which is expected to be ratified at a vote scheduled for Tuesday.
“We have a tentative agreement,” said Brandon Everest, president of the Faculty Association, an affiliate of the Michigan Education Association. “People are happy.”
If the faculty approves the contract, it will be reviewed and voted on by NMC Board of Trustees members at an upcoming meeting.
The details of the agreement are not being released, as faculty members have not had a chance to review them, Everest said. Those details will be released once the agreement is ratified, he said.
“Bargaining is characterized by neither side walking away completely happy,” he said. “We had to give some things up.”
Nevertheless, Everest said he is confident the faculty will be satisfied with the contract.
“That will allow us to put our full focus on exciting things coming down the pike for the college,” Everest said.
He and several faculty members were frustrated at the Sept. 23 board meeting when trustees did not accept the recommendations of a Michigan Employment Relations Commission fact-finder that favored higher salaries for faculty.
Diana Fairbanks, executive director of public relations, marketing and communications, said the process hasn’t always been easy.
“But it has been a constructive, thorough and transparent process,” she said. “We continue to have a shared vision that will continue to unite us as we move forward. In general, we appreciate the dedication of everyone involved in making progress toward a resolution that serves our college — especially our students — and our community today and into the future.”
The fact-finder was requested by the NMC administration in January after the two sides could not come to an agreement, mostly on salaries. The contract expired in December; negotiations have been ongoing since Sept. 2018.
Bargaining teams from both sides presented their positions to the fact-finder in June. Recommendations were received Aug. 22, with both sides having 60 days from that date to settle a contract. Another mediation session was the next step in that process recommended by the MERC.
The fact-finder recommended cost-of-living increases of 2 percent this year, 2.5 percent next year and 3 percent for 2021 on steps 6-20 of the faculty salary plan.
Faculty had been asking for 4 percent raises for the three years of the contract; the administration had offered increases ranging from 1.14 percent to 2 percent.
Those amounts are in addition to 3.7 percent step raises faculty get every year for 20 years. Those at the top of the scale are paid about $87,000 per year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.