TRAVERSE CITY — Hayden Gregg is heading for Northwestern Michigan College next month, where he is signed up for five online classes.
The Traverse City 17-year-old graduated from Northport School this year. When schools shut down because of the pandemic he and students across the country finished their year online.
“It was weird,” Gregg said. “It messed me up a lot, actually. For me face-to-face classes have always been better. I’m pretty nervous about it being all online in college.”
Northern Michigan College has retooled its course catalogue to offer four types of classes in the fall — online, hybrid, livestream and some limited face-to-face lecture courses.
Lecture courses take place on-campus; online courses are entirely online; livestream courses meet at a regular time via Zoom or other video platforms; and hybrid courses mix face-to-face or livestream lectures with online work.
So far, 30 percent of classes signed up for this fall are online and 13 percent are face-to-face.
Another 28 percent are livestreamed and 26 percent are hybrid.
Last fall just 13 percent of classes were taken online while 78 percent were face-to-face, said Stephen Siciliano, vice president for educational services.
“So you can see a significant shift in our offerings,” Siciliano said.
Face-to-face instruction is being offered for several programs that require it, such as the police academy, which must be taught 100 percent face-to-face because of state requirements.
“They need to have that hands-on experience in order to meet their learning outcomes,” Siciliano said.
Other classes that require some face-to-face instruction include dental assisting, automotive, welding, aviation water studies and more. They are designed for students to be on campus only when it is needed for accreditation purposes, he said.
Nursing students whose education was cut short at the beginning of the pandemic will also be able to go back into clinicals at Munson Medical Center in the fall.
Siciliano said it’s anticipated that the coronavirus will increase in fall, so college officials plan to have all on-campus instruction done by Thanksgiving.
Some nursing clinicals are starting a week early and police academy students will have an accelerated schedule so they can be done by the holiday.
Brandon Everest, social sciences instructor and co-director of NMC’s Experiential Learning Institute, said as much instruction as can be delivered virtually is going to be. Everest was on a Fall Reimagining Committee that worked on giving students flexibility in their class choices, as well as keeping them on track.
Gregg said he considered taking a year off to work and save money, but then decided to stick with it.
Everest said more than 90 percent of both full-time and adjunct faculty members have taken training to get their online teaching and technology skills up to speed.
“I think that says a lot,” he said. “Even before we knew what would happen in the fall teachers were preparing for what might happen.”
Recent enrollment numbers show a decrease of 20 percent from last year. The college put together its budget for FY 2020-’21 assuming a 15 percent drop in enrollment.
Todd Neibauer, vice president for student services and technologies, said a lot of applications have been received from potential students.
“It would be awesome if we passed that 15 percent, but we know there are students who are still sorting things out,” Neibauer said.
Neibauer knows some students are looking at a couple of different schools and will likely make their decisions when their first tuition payment is due.
At NMC that date is the last week of July, but it’s earlier at other colleges, he said.
Other students are thinking of taking a gap year, he said, and several were waiting for the new course schedule to come out so they could see how classes would be offered.
Some have written letters saying they’ll only sign up at NMC if the classes are face-to-face, while others want only online courses.
NMC’s modified course catalogue was published online June 24.
“Now that we’re out there we’re hoping we’ve given them enough certainty to make their choices for fall,” Neibauer said.
