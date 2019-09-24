TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees on Monday opted to send the administration and faculty bargaining teams back to mediation in an effort to settle faculty contracts.
Board President Chris Bott said another mediation session is the next step recommended by a state mediator. The session will take place Oct. 2.
“We’re hopeful we can bring the negotiations to a close with an acceptable contract at the earliest possible time,” Bott said.
Several members of the NMC Faculty Association and the Faculty Chair Association expressed frustration at Monday’s regular meeting after waiting through a closed session lasting more than an hour.
“We eagerly await the opportunity of October and hope that the Board of Trustees has found its way to a solution, which is to ratify the recommendations of the fact-finder,” said Brandon Everest, association president.
Bargaining teams met with the Michigan Employment Relations Commission in June, with both sides presenting their positions to a fact-finder. Recommendations were received Aug. 22, with both sides having 60 days from that date to settle a contract.
The fact-finder was requested by the NMC administration team in January after the two sides came to an impasse on about half a dozen points, the main one being salaries.
The college could impose its last offer on the faculty if no agreement is reached, but faculty have made it clear they will not ratify such a contract.
Several nurses from the Munson Medical Center Michigan Nurses Association — many of them graduates of NMC — came out Monday to support NMC faculty. The nurses unionized in 2017. The meeting was also crowded with faculty members and people from the community.
Public comment took more than an hour, with each speaker imploring the board to accept the recommendations of the fact-finder and approve the contract.
“I think you as board members can influence wages, not just with faculty, but across the area as a major employer,” said Jason Judd, vice president of the nurses association.
Rachel Wilczewski, who has been an instructor at NMC for five years, talked about how expensive it is to live in Traverse City, saying that she will pay $900 in October for part-time day care for one child.
“Accept the report,” Wilczewski said.
Faculty also waited through several days of interviews and the choosing by the board of a new president, Nick Nissley, who will start in January. Faculty and community members said they don’t want him to start under a cloud of unsettled contracts.
Everest said faculty members have worked without a contract for many months.
“It’s time to wrap this up,” he said. “We the faculty are more than ready to move to settlement of this contract.”
Faculty contracts expired in December. The two groups have been in negotiations since September.
The report recommends cost-of-living raises for faculty of 2 percent this year, 2.5 percent next year and 3 percent for 2021 on steps 6-20 of the faculty salary plan.
Faculty had been asking for 4 percent raises for the three years of the contract; the administration had offered increases ranging from 1.14 percent to 2 percent.
Those amounts are in addition to 3.7 percent step raises faculty get every year for 20 years. Those at the top of the scale are paid about $87,000 per year.
Bott declined to comment on the fact-finder’s recommendations, saying he would wait until after mediation.
