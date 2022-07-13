TRAVERSE CITY — A bomb threat at Northwestern Michigan College turned out to be a false alarm, according to Traverse City Police Department Chief Jeffrey O'Brien.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a suspicious person called in to report a bomb in a red backpack that was placed in classroom 50 of the Shirley S. Okerstrom Fine Arts Building at NMC, according to TCPD officials.
The building was evacuated as officers from TCPD responded to the scene and did a canine search with Eno. O'Brien said there was no classroom 50 in the building, and they did not find a backpack fitting the description from the caller.
According to reports from a detective, NMC was not the only college that had a bomb threat on July 12. Online databases showed calls from the same caller were made to Virginia colleges, including, Regent University in Virginia Beach, Norfolk University in Norfolk, Virginia Peninsula Community College in Hampton, Paul D. Camp Community College in Franklin and Tidewater Community College in Norfolk.
TCPD confirmed the caller was making these calls from an off-shore area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.