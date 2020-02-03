TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Downtown Development Authority officials say the city needs about $18 million to build a third downtown parking deck at the corner of West Front and Pine streets.
They say the money could be had by adding 13 years to a 30-year Tax Increment Financing plan — TIF 97 — put in place in 1997 and set to expire in 2027.
The TIF extension is projected to cost one taxing entity — Northwestern Michigan College — more than $3.8 million over 13 years. This doesn’t sit well with NMC board Trustee Kennard Weaver, who says that with decreasing state aid and rising costs, raising tuition is the only option the college has to make up for the lost revenue.
“I prioritize students over a parking garage,” Weaver said.
Since TIF 97 was enacted $2.53 million in revenue has been collected from NMC.
“We never got it for the last 23 years and now they want to extend it until 2040 and then they’ll probably want to extend it again,” Weaver said. “Government agencies, once they come into existence don’t like to fade away.”
Board President Chris Bott said after a discussion on the issue at Monday’s board meeting, the pros and cons of the extension were recognized, with the board coming around to taking a neutral position.
“Yes, operating revenues are diverted or captured by the TIF and used for infrastructure projects,” Bott said. “As a college we have benefited by having a vibrant downtown with great amenities and employers who hire our graduates.”
Weaver said he knows the DDA and city do not need approval from the NMC board to move ahead on the extension, but he wants the public to know that the board isn’t unanimously in its favor.
Jean Derenzy, CEO of the DDA, said the business community supports construction of the parking deck.
But some have been critical of both the high cost and the fact that many of the 437 planned parking spots would be used by 4Front Credit Union employees who are expected to move into a new building under construction on the southeast corner of Front and Pine.
Derenzy said the parking deck will not be used from just 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but 24/7 by people who live in and visit the downtown area.
“It’s not about one business,” she said. “It’s about the area and how are we servicing the greater area.”
TIF plans capture property tax growth through the years, diverting money that would otherwise be collected under county-wide millages. The money is used for public infrastructure projects that drive up tax revenue over time. The taxing jurisdictions benefit from the increased taxes once the TIF expires.
Weaver argues that the property tax base in the county would have increased even if the DDA did not exist. He said the city could find another way to pay for the infrastructure improvements.
“We are not getting any benefit out of it except a good downtown, but the city commission can do that on their own without taking it away from the college,” Weaver said.
TIF 97 covers the core downtown Traverse City area and has been used to construct two parking decks, boardwalks on the Boardman River, streetscapes and more. The last tax capture will be in December 2027.
When the TIF was put in place the district had a taxable value of $32,860,088. Since then it has risen to $127.2 million — a growth of $92.5 million — with $2.6 million in tax revenue captured this fiscal year. Of that, $248,190 came from NMC.
Derenzy attended board and council meetings of the various taxing jurisdictions, including NMC, to garner support for the extension. Some support it, such as the Bay Area Transit Authority, but some have not.
The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution asking that the TIF expire as planned; the county road commission passed a resolution asking to be exempted from the tax capture.
The ultimate decision on whether to extend TIF 97 will be made by the Traverse City Commission, which is appointing a Development Area Citizens Council to look at a plan for the parking deck, as well as the need.
Mayor Jim Carruthers opposes extending the TIF. He was at the table in the ‘90s when the TIF started as a way to combat blight and redevelop downtown.
He reluctantly supported it then, he said, with one of the reasons being that it would only hold for 30 years.
“That’s how we sold it to the community,” Carruthers said.
The downtown area has come a long way since then and the TIF now needs to end as promised, he said.
The extension is being pushed by the DDA because there is not enough money in the fund to pay for the parking deck, though there is enough money to finish other planned capital projects, he said.
If the TIF is not extended, the city would have to find another way to fund the parking garage, Carruthers said.
“Or we have to decide if spending money on that parking ramp is something we need to do,” he said.
