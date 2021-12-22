TRAVERSE CITY — Two long-time administrators at Northwestern Michigan College were honored Monday as they attended their last Board of Trustees meeting.
Marguerite Cotto, vice president for lifelong and professional learning, and Vicki Cook, the former vice president of finance and administration, were both given resolutions of appreciation in recognition of their contributions to the college.
Cotto and Cook both announced earlier this year that they would retire at the end of the year.
Cotto has been with the college for 40 years; Cook has been with NMC for 19 years.
“I can’t think of two more deserving people,” said Trustee Doug Bishop.
Cook left her finance position several months ago and has been working on the strategic planning committee as a special assistant to the president.
The committee has completed the Mission, Vision, Values and Strategic Directions plan that was presented to the board Monday and will be up for approval at the Jan. 24 meeting.
Moving ahead, the board will hold study sessions beginning in January to identify ways in which the plan will be carried out throughout the college.
Two other community members were appointed Fellows by the Fellows Nominating Committee and approved by the board unanimously.
They are K. Ross Childs, a former board trustee, and community supporter Ann Rogers, both of Traverse City. Childs was a board member for 19 years, and Rogers is chair of Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council and a frequent board meeting attendee.
“These people support NMC very strategically and they both live here,” said Trustee Kennard Weaver, chair of the nominating committee. “They are very different and that’s what we get from every spectrum of this community.”
