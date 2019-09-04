TRAVERSE CITY — After more than a week of interviews, community forums and special meetings, Nick Nissley has been chosen to lead Northwestern Michigan College.
Trustees, on a vote of 4-3 on Tuesday authorized board president Chris Bott to make Nissley an offer of employment as NMC president.
Nissley is executive director of the K-12 School for Creative & Performing Arts in Cincinnati.
Bott and trustees Kennard Weaver and Rachel Johnson voted “no” on Nissley, who was nominated by trustee Mike Estes.
Johnson, who named Marsha Danielson as her top choice, said that while she voted against hiring Nissley, she is committed to supporting him if that is the board’s choice.
The board, in fact, unanimously approved a motion to pledge complete support to Nissley.
“The Board is pleased to move forward with Dr. Nissley,” Bott said, though his top choice was also Danielson. “He brings strong communication skills and proven experience in leadership and innovation.”
When contacted after the meeting, Nissley said he sees endless possibilities at NMC.
“I’m very much looking forward to potentially serving in this role as the next president,” Nissley said. “There’s an incredibly proud history at the institution and I look forward to building on it’s strengths.”
During board deliberations, Doug Bishop said he would not support an offer to Danielson, who he thought was the least confident of all the candidates.
“I don’t think she’s ready,” Bishop said.
Estes agreed.
Danielson is vice president of economic development at South Central College in Minnesota, where she has worked for about 12 years.
Johnson said all the candidates are so different it was hard to compare them. She likes Nissley, but said he doesn’t have the experience in higher education NMC needs.
Danielson was a good fit because of her work in forming business and manufacturing partnerships with South Central, she said.
“All those things with me really fit where we are as a community,” Johnson said.
Weaver said Nissley’s experience is in the performing arts and that’s not what NMC is about.
“I saw in him a lack of experience in dealing with the business community and that’s what we need here,” Weaver said.
Trustee Janie McNabb pointed to Nissley’s experience as dean of business technologies at Cincinnati State Community College, a post he held for five years. She also points to his experience in attracting foundation donors.
Nissley was executive director of leadership development at The Banff Center in Alberta, Canada, and vice president of organization development and learning at Mount Carmel Health System in Ohio.
He also spent three years as vice president of workforce and organization effectiveness and chief learning officer at the K-12 Milton Hershey School in Pennsylvania, of which he is a graduate.
McNabb questioned whether more investigation was needed in light of the fact there was not a unanimous decision, but none of the trustees supported that idea.
Five semi-finalists were interviewed from Aug. 23-29. In all, 67 people applied for the job, a pool narrowed to 20 by The Pauly Group, which was paid $52,000 to do the search. Of those, eight candidates were video interviewed.
If Nissley accepts the offer of NMC president, contract discussions will begin, with Nissley having a start date of Jan. 1.
NMC President Tim Nelson will retire at the end of December.
About 20 people attended Tuesday’s special meeting.
Mary Bickley, who is a senior account executive for PMP Personnel Services, which has offices in Traverse City, said Nissley is a good choice.
“It’s hard when you have so many good people to choose from when so many fit the bill,” said Bickley, who drove from her home in Atlanta, Mich., to attend the meeting.
Jerry Dobek, head of the NMC sciences department, said he was impressed with Nissley’s ideas and feels he will be a good president.
“Tim (Nelson) has set the stage economically and the next one needs to have the foresight to take us forward,” Dobek said.
Eleanor Lynn, who is on the NMC Foundation board and attended most of the interviews, said all the candidates were excellent.
“You can’t go wrong here,” Lynn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.