TRAVERSE CITY — After 65 years, the traditional Northwestern Michigan College Barbecue has ended.
NMC and the Oleson Foundation have decided the 2020 barbecue will be the last one, according to a release from the college.
“We’ve come a long way in 65 years since the Oleson family and the community first joined together to help build our community’s college. We have accomplished much and our college and region have grown and changed considerably over the years,” Brad Oleson, NMC Barbecue committee member, said in the release.
“As we reflect on that success, we feel now is a great opportunity to look toward the future for new ways to support the college as our students’ needs, and our community, continue to grow and change. We celebrate what we have done together and are excited to extend that path into the future to benefit our students, our college and our community for years to come.”
The last in-person NMC Barbecue was May 19, 2019.
