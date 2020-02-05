TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s new president will attend two events this week hosted by NMC Alumni Relations.
The two receptions for alumni and retirees are being held at two locations in Florida, with NMC’s new president, Nick Nissley, attending both. Nissley started his new post Jan. 2.
The first event takes place Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Naples, Fla.; the second will be held Thursday in Sarasota, Fla.
Kristopher Marks, of Lake Ann, saw the event posted on Facebook and thought it seemed curious.
“Maybe there’s a logical explanation for it,” Marks said. “Maybe there’s no public money involved. But on the face of it, it seems concerning that the meeting is being held in a vacation spot 1,300 miles from the school.”
Rebecca Teahen, executive director of the NMC Foundation, said the event gives alumni who no longer live in the Traverse City area or who spend winters in warmer climes a chance to connect with each other.
The events are paid for by the foundation, though they are free to attend.
A similar event was held last year in the Fort Myers area, Teahen said.
It also gives alumni the opportunity to give back to the college through volunteerism and philanthropy, she said.
The Alumni Relations group began expanding its programming about five years ago and has hosted several events in the Traverse area, she said.
But visiting donors that have relocated is a normal part of foundation events, she said.
“We have for many years visited supporters in the Florida area,” Teahen said. “We’re really pleased to be able to connect with stakeholders in the Florida area.”
It’s important to stay connected with donors, she said, especially those that have included NMC in their estate planning.
