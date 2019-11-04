TRAVERSE CITY — People are being asked to avoid the Aero Park campus of Northwestern Michigan College due to an emergency situation, according to information from the college posted at Grand Traverse 911.
The campus is on lockdown while the Traverse City Police Department investigates to determine if there's a credible threat.
First responders are at the site, though no information is yet available, according to a college spokesperson.
The campus is located at 2600 Aero-Park Dr.
This story will be updated as details become available.
