ELK RAPIDS — Traverse City's mayor is adding another temporary gig in Elk Rapids: Downtown Development Authority director.
It's one Richard Lewis said he already holds by virtue of his job as interim village manager.
Now, Lewis and the Elk Rapids DDA are set to continue their relationship while incoming village Manager John Matthews settles in to his new role.
"Then, that way, we get it so the new village manager has enough time to take care of the other things and get them to where they need to be, and I will help this kind of coordination," Lewis said.
Board members voted to approve a July-through-December contract with Lewis, June 14 meeting documents show.
They agreed to pay him $70 an hour for what he said will be about five hours a week.
Lewis said he'll mostly be coordinating ongoing DDA work, including drafting a new tax increment financing plan on which consulting firm Mission North is leading. It's possible his time as DDA director could be shorter than the full term.
A message for DDA board President Barbara Matthews was left Monday.
It'll be up to the DDA board to decide whether to make John Matthews its next director, or hire someone else, Lewis said.
Lewis's upcoming gig will be his latest in Elk Rapids as village officials look to re-right the government following a string of resignations, as previously reported.
Lewis said he hired Matthews to serve as interim treasurer after Kerri Janisse left the job following a payroll error that initially cost village taxpayers about $32,000. She mistakenly submitted payroll debit messages to two banks in October 2021, leading to a double payment.
Former village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck resigned in December 2022 after city Attorney Scott Howard determined he, Janisse and village Clerk Kaitlyn Szczypka were delinquent in protecting taxpayer funds. Former village council President Jim Janisse lost his re-election bid in November and Kerri Janisse, his wife, resigned as village planning and zoning director in April.
Kristine Davis, who served as village treasurer after Kerri Janisse, left shortly after the village council appointed Lewis as interim manager in January. And Janisse paid $3,273.55 to cover what hadn't been recovered from the double payment.
Those and other issues have largely been resolved, Lewis said in May shortly after the village council picked John Matthews as their next top administrator.
Lewis started his two-year term as Traverse City mayor in 2021, and said this month that he will not run again.
