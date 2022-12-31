Editor’s note: Newsmakers profile people, places and events that made news in the Grand Traverse region during the past year.

TRAVERSE CITY — Nationwide cases of missing, and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirits remain disproportionately high, but the full extent of the problem is unknown.

In Michigan, there isn’t a database specific to reporting missing and murdered Native Americans — and advocates say that justice is rarely served for violence done against them.

Earlier in May, a dozen Anishinaabek community members composed of family and advocates met with Attorney General Dana Nessel to discuss the epidemic of Missing, and Murdered Indigenous Women, girls, and 2-Spirits (MMIP) in the state.

Katherine Beech, Anishinaabek elder, lost three of her 11 children from violence, her daughters, Barbara-baa and Nadine-baa Carpenter were violently killed a month apart from each other back in 1982, and her son, Bradley-baa Darking, in 1996.

Debra and Carmine Bonacci spoke of the many barriers they faced, including with Nessel’s office, trying to get justice for their daughter, Andrea-baa Bonacci.

They told Nessel that their daughter was sexually assaulted and died after being given drugs that led to an overdose in the Upper Peninsula.

Though her daughter, Nangonhs-baa Massey’s killer was sentenced to 250 months in federal prison, Melissa Pamp told Nessel there was injustice through the entire investigation.

In the meeting, Nessel told the families she would follow up with them, and said her office will look into each of the cases for Gaila Carpenter and Katherine Beech, Carmine and Debra Bonacci, and Melissa Pamp.

Nessel said this would include opening the cold cases of Barbara and Nadine Carpenter, and looking into the investigations and the police reports on Andrea Bonacci, and Nangonhs Massey.

In May, President Joe Biden signed the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act, to expand special criminal jurisdiction of Tribal courts to cover non-Native perpetrators of sexual assault, child abuse, stalking, sex trafficking and assaults on Tribal law enforcement officers on Tribal lands.

Shortly after, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the formation of a new Missing and Murdered Unit within the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services to work with Tribal, BIA and FBI investigators on active Missing and Murdered investigations.

Even with changes on a federal level, “many cases remain untouched locally, and the responsibilities of seeking justice continue to fall on the families, and communities,” said Meredith Kennedy, executive director of Miigwech, Inc.

Kennedy said the nonprofit organization has reached out to Nessel’s office through phone and email more than a dozen times since the initial meeting, to inquire follow-up. She has not had any success getting any response, she said.

“We did our part, we want action,” Kennedy said.

Debra Bonacci said after she reached out to Nessel’s office after the meeting, she was given a response that she will video conference after the holidays about her daughter’s case.

Bonacci said she is unsure what to feel, because the road has been so long — she just wants justice for her daughter.

Attorney General’s office personnel did not respond to phone calls and emails requesting comment on the progress of following up with families.