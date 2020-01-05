TRAVERSE CITY — When Keli MacIntosh walked to a podium on the morning of Dec.18, it wasn’t to do what she usually did — criticize a decision made by various members of the Grand Traverse County Commission.
No, she said later, this trip to the microphone felt like more of a stumble down a particularly bumpy memory lane.
“I’d like to go over the highlights,” MacIntosh, 73, of East Bay Township, told commissioners during public comment at their last regular meeting of 2019. “First was my disappointment that meetings were at 8 a.m.”
In January, the newly instated commissioners voted 4-3 to change the meeting time from Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to first thing in the morning, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
Commissioners Ron Clous, Gordie La Pointe, Brad Jewett and Rob Hentschel voted in favor of the change, while Commissioners Betsy Coffia, Bryce Hundley and Sonny Wheelock Jr. voted against.
The split 4-3 vote became a common tally for the board last year on a variety of contentious issues, some of which MacIntosh went on to list in her public comment:
Discussion on whether to sell the Grand Traverse Pavilions; declining a state Health Department grant to help fund a needle exchange; passage of a resolution supporting Enbridge’s plan to build a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac to contain Line 5; and the on again, off again, status of the ad hoc ethics committee.
Other issues that have drawn the ire of citizens, and often commissioners too, include the board chairperson having control over the meeting agenda; adding an invocation policy; a resolution in support of having a citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. Census; and whether to fund applications from area non-profits for 2 percent tribal gaming revenue grants.
While these issues all garnered headlines in 2019, Board Chair Rob Hentschel said he doesn’t spend a lot of his time thinking about them.
“In the end, to put it all in one statement, we’ve certainly had lively debate in the boardroom, but we’ve lowered taxes, increased services and paid more on the pension debt,” Hentschel said. “And that’s just the way the world works. Doing good things doesn’t always make a good headline.”
Hentschel, a Republican who will serve his second year as chair in 2020, said he’s already focusing on his 2020 to-do list.
One, he said, maintain the focus that Grand Traverse County is a service provider; two, optimize existing services by putting building codes and license departments all online in one web portal where people can pay required fees all at once; reach out to townships to partner with the county; and three, “find places where we’re taxing people where we don’t need to be.”
This year the board lowered taxes by approving Veterans Affairs Director Michael Roof’s request to decrease the millage saving property owners with homes valued at $250,000 by about $9. The board also allocated $7 million, instead of the required $5.9 million, to the existing pension debt. In 2019, $7.4 million was allocated to the debt, which the state mandates be at least 60 percent funded. Grand Traverse County’s funding level is more than 50 percent funded but has not yet reached the state minimum, which lowered the county’s credit rating from Moody’s a hair, from AAA to AA+.
Finance Director Dean Bott told commissioners in January that the rating, while not perfect, was still, “very, very strong.”
MacIntosh, a Democrat and member of the local chapter of Indivisible, a progressive advocacy group that regularly sends a handful of its members to commission meetings, said she appreciated county staff’s attention to financial management, but promised to continue to speak out on social issues.
Ted Iorio, a labor attorney from Chicago who retired to northern Michigan with his wife, Gretchen, agreed.
“The eight o’clock start time really is a non-partisan issue,” Iorio said.
He’s opposed to the early week-day start time because he said working people cannot attend meetings.
“That was not a good way to start off the season, but the thing that really gets my goat is the invocation policy. That one really crossed the line.”
Iorio, whose wife helped found the local Indivisible chapter, said he’s not opposed to the board or any government body having an invocation at the beginning of a meeting, he’s against the way it is administered.
Current policy allows each commissioner to give the invocation on a revolving schedule, or to allow someone from the public to give it, but commissioners can also say no to any request or ignore a request altogether.
“It isn’t fair and I’m not sure it’s legal,” Iorio said.
“That’s just one of the many, many decisions we’ve taken issue with.”
By “we’ve,” Iorio said he was referencing the group of regular meeting attendees, some of whom are members of Indivisible.
Their presence is not lost on Hentschel, who said the board in 2019 has received three times the number of public comments than any previous board.
“God bless them. It’s part of our system and it’s their right to do that,” Hentschel said. “But we were elected by a vote to represent the public. And those people who claim to represent the public really just represent themselves.”
MacIntosh said she plans to attend even more commission meetings in 2020, and may go to some East Bay Township and Traverse City Council meetings in the New Year, too.
The organizational meeting for the board is scheduled for Jan. 8, 8 a.m., in the commission chambers at the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.