TRAVERSE CITY — Data analyzed in May and June found more than one-third of the region’s 88 adult residential care facilities were cited for serious health and safety violations in the past three years.
Among the violations reported by the state and uncovered by the Record-Eagle were persistent bed bug infestations at Crystal View AFC in Frankfort, and the licensee of Piper’s Place in Traverse City using a backyard “smoke shed” to house mentally ill adult residents when she was away from the facility to run errands or attend church.
The state’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs department has since conducted renewal inspections on the two facilities — Crystal View was inspected Oct. 24; Piper’s Place Nov. 27 — and both were found to be in “substantial compliance.”
“We had a good inspection and everything is fine,” said Paul Kerridge, of GMPK Residential Services, the company that manages Crystal View. “It’s back to normal. We’re going to keep doing what we’re supposed to be doing, which is what we’ve done 99 percent of the time.”
“I’ve been in compliance all along,” said Valerie Freeman, owner of Piper’s Place. “You have to remember my clients are all mentally ill and they go through phases in their life where they say things that they don’t mean. But she (LARA licensing consultant Rhonda Richards) came out, she inspected the house and everything is fine.”
A recent review of LARA investigations in the five-county area since May, however, found more than a dozen new violations at additional facilities. Some examples:
- On Aug. 6 a staff member at Hillside AFC in Benzonia ripped the clothing protector off a resident’s neck and swore at her for not eating fast enough. This same staff member also left residents in urine-soaked briefs for several hours.
- On Sept. 6 another resident of Hillside, diagnosed with Schizophrenic disorder, was left unattended, got into a facility vehicle, drove it around the property, crashed into trees and another car before running into a garage wall.
- Coliform bacteria was detected in the water at Clearwater AFC in Rapid City on June 4 and July 1. Similar contamination had been found at the facility in July 2017.
- A resident at Cherry Hill Haven III AFC in Grand Traverse County diagnosed with cognitive disabilities repeatedly entered the rooms of other residents and punched them in the face, causing injury. The victims had been diagnosed with early stage dementia and told investigators they knew they’d been harmed but did not know why.
- Despite a memo circulated to staff at Morningstar AFC in Kingsley that a male resident was not allowed in one portion of the facility, on June 20 a staffer forgot the rule, let the resident in, and he punched another resident in the eye. The injured person required surgery to his jaw and eye socket.
As they had with Crystal View and Piper’s Place, LARA investigators responded quickly to each of these incidents, filed detailed reports on every violation, and required the owners or managers of each facility file a corrective action plan.
Corrective Action Plans, or “CAPs,” must show how compliance will be achieved, who is responsible, when the plan will be implemented and how compliance will be maintained over time.
While investigation reports and violations are publicly available on the department’s website, Michigan.gov/lara, corrective action plans are only available through a Freedom of Information Act Request.
CAPs for the most recent violations were not available at press time.
Crystal View had also been cited for not providing for the well-being of a resident, who attended an off-site doctor’s appointment in food-stained clothing and urine-soaked footwear.
The following details from the action plans submitted by Kerridge of Crystal View AFC, and Freeman of Piper’s Place, were obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.
Crystal View CAP: “Compliance will be as follows: Resident A will be Supervised in The Shower on Monday & Friday of each week. Resident A will change Clothes and Sock on a daily basis and have Dirty laundry cleaned daily. This will be ongoing in duration. Paul Kerridge is responsible with help from Daily Resident aides on duty in seeing that Resident A Showers and changes his Cloth Timely.”
Piper’s Place CAP: “Licensee will find a qualified responsible person if she needs to leave the home and a resident chooses to stay at the home” “Licensee will vacate the home if the heat goes out and occupant room temp falls below 68 F” “Licensee will not use portable head devices” “Licensee will serve 3 meals each day – no more than 14 hours between the previous days dinner and next day breakfast.”
With the exception of one facility – Johnson’s AFC on Plum Valley Road in Mancelona – all CAPs submitted to LARA in the five-county area within the past three years were accepted and the facility’s license was either unchanged or downgraded to provisional, but remained active.
LARA investigator Bruce Messer cited Missie Johnson, owner of Johnson’s AFC, for 28 violations between Oct. 11, 2016 and Oct. 29, 2018.
Violations included smoke detectors “beeping” because of low batteries, muddy floors in the residents’ dining room, inoperable toilets, no running cold water — only hot water — in a resident’s room, failing to keep of log of residents’ medications, failure to provide residents with their medications, dispensing discontinued medication to one resident and administering the wrong medication to another resident which resulted in the resident being hospitalized.
Johnson did not return calls for comment. Initially, CAPs submitted by Johnson were accepted by LARA.
“Missie will keep up with everything,” Johnson wrote Nov. 15, 2017. “I am sorry for the trouble.”
Then on August 24, 2018: “I will never let this happen again from now on when people call to move new residents in I will make sure both me and the person bringing the new resident will have time to fill out all the paperwork when they come if they or I don’t have time that day I will make sure they don’t come in until we both can sit down and fill out all paper work.”
LARA downgraded Johnson’s license to provisional, meaning it had to be renewed in six months, instead of two years.
But then after repeat violations, and one resident hospitalized after being administered medication improperly, the license for Johnson’s AFC was revoked Jan. 11.
