TRAVERSE CITY — For the 11th time in 68 years, a new face will occupy the president’s office at Northwestern Michigan College.
Nick Nissley, one of five presidential candidates interviewed in August, took the helm Jan. 2.
Nissley impressed Board of Trustee members when he identified himself as a possibilitarian, a word first coined by minister Norman Vincent Peale.
He also talked about how many community college students, including those at NMC, are making changes in their lives and how the college needs to help create that second chance. It’s something Nissley knows about, having had a difficult childhood in rural Appalachia.
Nissley replaces Timothy Nelson, who announced in November 2018 that he would retire at the end of 2019. The college was founded in 1951 and Nelson is its longest-serving president, having been with the college since 2001.
Under Nelson’s tenure at NMC, technology was updated; programs such as freshwater studies, maritime technology and unmanned aerial systems were added; and several campus buildings were added or renovated, including West Hall, which houses the new Innovation Center.
The process of finding a new president began in January when the board selected the Springfield, Ill.-based Pauly Group, Inc. to conduct its search.
The firm held community forums to receive input on what characteristics NMC’s next president should have. The input was used to come up with a profile of the ideal candidate, which was then posted with the job opening.
In all, 67 people applied. Of those, eight were video interviewed, with the five finalists invited to campus for a second interview, tours and forums open to NMC employees and the public.
Other candidates who visited campus to be interviewed were Tom Watkins, former Michigan superintendent of public instruction; Marsha Danielson, vice president of economic development at South Central College in Mankato, Minn.; Tim Meyer, deputy administrator of Oakland County; and Allen Goben, senior consultant for Communities of the Future.
Nissley comes from The School for Creative & Performing Arts in Cincinnati, where he was executive director. He has more than 25 years of experience in executive leadership roles at Cincinnati State Community College; The Banff Center in Alberta, Canada; and Mount Carmel Health System in Ohio.
He also spent three years at the K-12 Milton Hershey School in Pennsylvania, of which he is a graduate.
Nissley’s two-year contract outlines a starting salary of $185,000, plus a $1,000 per month vehicle allowance.
