TRAVERSE CITY — In a year that highlighted polarity like no other, northern Michigan echoed the national struggle with large social issues like wealth disparity, racism and sexism.
Several locals banded together to confront issues they identified their own community.
A list of 10 demands to reform police treatment and profiling of Black and minority locals found its footing at a heavily-attended June 6 Black Lives Matter rally in Traverse City. The event drew more than 1,000 to the Open Space, and signaled the start of the Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force, now called “Northern Michigan E3” with a mission to “educate, elevate, engage.”
“This is something that everyone deals with, you know? It’s not limited to people who are white, this is every person that is born. We all have our biases,” said E3 member Courtney Wiggins. “We really have to take a look at how we grow up and the different ideas our society presents to us just living, day-to-day.”
Latest efforts include cementing a county-wide anti-profiling policy, a joint effort between E3, police and the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney. Wiggins said the group is preparing the draft of an anti-profiling policy for prosecutor review.
The group also communicated with other law enforcement departments throughout the region, and meets with Grand Traverse County officers biweekly.
“(We’re doing that and trying to) get some ideas and figure out exactly what it would look like to have an inclusive anti-profiling policy — one that protects the community at large, and also law enforcement,” Wiggins said.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien met with the group once, and said the department offered policies and procedures for review — something that’s been ongoing since. He said the department is open to adopting more community-minded policing policies, both before and after the task force’s founding.
The June protest was spurred by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody.
Video taken by bystanders showed Floyd, handcuffed, begging for air repeatedly during the more than 8 minutes Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.
Chauvin now faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in a Minnesota courtroom. His fellow former officers who were on scene but did not intervene, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.
According to a report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, police violence is a leading cause of death for young, male Americans. The risk proves higher for Black men — about 1 in every 1,000 will likely be killed by officers, the report states.
Meanwhile, local efforts have spurred conversation and progress. For one, Wiggins said body camera funding got an OK by both city and county commissioners — meaning all county officers and deputies will soon wear them.
Implicit bias training has also circulated through the Traverse City Police Department and Grand Traverse County’s Sheriff’s Department, though Wiggins hopes to implement longer versions of the training with more depth.
The movement garnered support beyond Grand Traverse County, too — task force members watched after Leelanau County Road Commissioner Tom Eckerle in August uttered a racial slur before a public meeting.
Eckerle stepped down amid massive local and national pressure.
County Administrator Chet Janik said lingering bad tastes prompted the county commission to consider an anti-racism resolution, though a first draft came with issues. The resolution came with training programs and presentations on the history behind racism and what it means, Janik said.
They’ve seemed successful so far, he said.
Further discussions, before several new commissioners, will come in January.
“The question is ‘Now, how do we proceed?’ and if we should proceed and what that should look like,” Janik said.
Nationally, Floyd’s story is still being written. Chauvin’s trial is set for March 8, though a request from the 44-year-old’s attorney could push that to July. The case’s judge will hear the ask on Jan. 11.
Verdicts are months off, but it offers a glimmer of hope to those who’ve grown frustrated by dismissed charges, internal investigations and light sentences against officers in similar cases.
For now, on the local scale, task force members are pursuing 501©(30 status. As those efforts pend, locals can check out the task force online or make donations through E3’s co-sponsor, Title Track Michigan.
“We’re excited about what the new year will bring,” Wiggins said. “We’re not going anywhere.”
