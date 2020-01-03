TRAVERSE CITY — Christopher Cox sits in a prison cell in the wake of months of accusations, investigations and courtroom appearances.
The 41-year-old former pastor of Long Lake Church was handed the maximum sentence of 10 to 15 years in a state prison for felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct in November.
It ended a massive investigation that erupted after five men came forward with accusations Cox drugged and raped them.
“He’s a predator,” Assistant Prosecutor Charles Hamlin told the Record-Eagle after the sentencing. “Quite simply, he’s a monster. I think it’s an appropriate sentence.”
Cox, also a former Traverse City Christian School official, originally faced two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, extortion, delivering methamphetamines and two counts of child porn possession.
He took a plea deal that dropped several of those charges and spared victims from taking the witness stand.
Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg previously said the move ensures Cox, who carries two prior drug convictions, has a sex crime in his record.
“He picked victims that were very vulnerable, people that unfortunately might be difficult to believe because they were using drugs at the time,” she said previously. “Some of them were having a difficult time.”
Cox was arrested March 30 in Muskegon after two men told police he’d lured them to his office with promises of free drugs or women. He then drugged and sexually assaulted them, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Three others came forward soon after.
One accuser was treated for injuries “consistent with anal trauma” at Munson Medical Center after Cox offered to be his “drug buddy,” offered him CBD oil and meth and then forced himself on him, he told police. He told investigators Cox threatened to kill him if he talked, court records show.
Another said Cox gave him meth and then raped him once he fell unconscious, later using a video of the assault to blackmail the man.
Yet another man told investigators Cox showed up at his hotel room with alcohol, meth and what he later learned was water laced with GHB. They drank and smoked meth together, the man told police, a combination that left him “nearly paralyzed” and unable to move as Cox assaulted him.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department investigators found meth, GHB, glass pipes and syringes during a search of Cox’s Traverse City office, according to court records. A search of Cox’s home yielded items like lubricant, male enhancement pills, a blindfold and nylon webbing possibly used for bondage, records show.
The child porn charges came after a search of Cox’s laptop revealed pornographic images of children and teen boys, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
“We’re prepared to bring some closure to this,” Cox’s Attorney Paul Jarboe previously told the Record-Eagle. “He has been a contributing member of our community, but obviously there was another side.”
