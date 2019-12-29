TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse region is a proven climate change hot spot.
In August, area residents noticed the region appeared in a bright red zone on a data graphic making the rounds on social media. The graphic was a federal weather data map that showed the local fruit belt is beyond what scientists worldwide consider the critical threshold for climate change temperature spikes.
It gave many local residents pause.
"We are in an area because of the Great Lakes where people think we are going to see fewer climate change impacts that other areas, but we're already seeing impacts," said Kate Madigan of the Michigan Climate Action Network.
That data revelation served a "wake-up call," she said.
Federal data shows the Grand Traverse region has passed the critical threshold for global warming in terms of average temperature increases, set at 2 degrees Celsius — or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit — in the international 2015 Paris accord.
A team of environmental and data journalists at The Washington Post this year analyzed more than a century of temperature records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration across the Lower 48 states. They calculated average temperature increases and created a map that shows where temperatures elevated most.
The Post’s project revealed both Benzie and Grand Traverse counties have increased in average temperatures by 2.3 degrees Celcius, putting them among the 14 counties with the highest temperature spikes calculated across the map. Only a handful of counties in the analysis — spots in California, Colorado, Minnesota and Utah — experienced greater average temperature increases.
The temperature changes aren't only noticed on the thermometer. Changes are happening in the region's woods and waters.
"We've got holes in our ecosystem created by climate change," said Kama Ross, district forester for Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
She said a good example is how greater precipitation over longer periods of time is offset by drought conditions that extend for significant stretches, variances that serve as stressors on the forests. And stressed trees are less able to resist non-native pests and pathogens, Ross said.
She pointed to invasive species such as emerald ash borer and hemlock woolly adelgid, plus pathogens like oak wilt and beach bark disease as being better able to take hold in forests because of climate change impacts.
The Post’s data analysis showed Leelanau County has increased by an average of 2.2 degrees Celsius — also beyond the critical threshold — while Kalkaska County increased by 2 degrees Celsius and Antrim County by 1.8 degrees Celsius.
It means the region's economically precious fruit belt and the farmers who foster it will feel climate change impacts.
"Fruit growers are always at risk because of weather, and now with climate change, the risks are increasing," said Nikki Rothwell, district educator with the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center in Leelanau County.
She said warmer overall winter conditions are punctuated with repeated polar vortex events which have caused increased winter damage to cherry and apple orchards across the region.
An example would be in March 2012 when 85-degree days caused an early tart cherry bloom followed by 22 hard freeze events that destroyed blossoms across the region. There was no crop that year, Rothwell said.
She said fruit growers also must cope with invasive pests and diseases — just like in the native forestland — which thrive in conditions now becoming more common with climate change. Examples are spotted-wind drosophila damaging cherry crops and fire blight disease destroying apple trees.
"We never had fire blight before because it was never really that warm during the spring bloom, and now we're seeing that happen," Rothwell said.
The Grand Traverse region wasn't the only place in northern Michigan to pop up red on the Post's graphic map.
Data for Alpena, Presque Isle, and Alcona counties on Lower Michigan’s eastern coast also showed extreme warming, by 2 degrees Celsius for Alpena County and 1.9 degrees Celsius for the other two.
