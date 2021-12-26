TRAVERSE CITY — Nearly a year after construction on a dam and selective fish passageway called FishPass was slated to start, the project still is tied up in the courts.
What project planners called a disappointment represented a small win in an ongoing battle to protect city parkland, according to plaintiff and city resident Richard Buckhalter. He brought a lawsuit against the city in late 2019, challenging its approval of the project slated to replace the Union Street Dam.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power initially denied Buckhalter’s request to put a hold on construction, then agreed over concerns the city wasn’t completely forthcoming about tree-cutting plans. He later ruled that the project, which includes a 400-foot-long fish-sorting channel, isn’t a park use and can’t be built without a public vote.
The city still insists the project it doesn’t amount to disposing of parkland nor changing its use to a non-park one, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said. That’s if the segment of land adjacent to Union Street is indeed parkland in the first place, which the city insists it’s not after initially agreeing it was.
“The reason that’s important is the city owns a lot of property, so there has to be a way to understand what’s parkland and what is not,” she said.
Trible-Laucht argued there is a way to settle the matter: a formal dedication.
But that would mean most of the city’s parks aren’t really parks after all, Buckhalter and attorney Jay Zelenock previously argued.
Zelenock was among a handful of people advising Buckhalter in the early stages of his lawsuit, and now represents him in front of the state Court of Appeals, as previously reported.
The city and Great Lakes Fishery Commission, the lead agency among several behind the project, turned their briefs in and Zelenock expects to do the same by mid-January, he said. That’ll give the city and GLFC 21 more days to reply. It all adds up to oral arguments likely coming by mid-2022 — Trible-Laucht said a communication from the court asking for availability in the first six months of the year seem to suggest the same.
Both sides believe they have the winning argument in the Court of Appeals — Zelenock believes the judges will uphold Power’s ruling while Trible-Laucht insisted FishPass is an upgrade, not a change of use.
Meanwhile, fisheries biologists are working on assessing fish movement into and out of the Boardman River — also known as the Ottaway River — said Dan Zielinski, project manager for the GLFC.
And the city is installing monitors on the dam to survey its condition and deterioration after a state inspection downgraded its condition to “fair to poor,” as previously reported.
Zielinski said the agency still stands behind the project, which is designed to be a part of the Boardman/Ottaway River Restoration Project.
“We feel that it does satisfy everything the city needs for the Union Street Dam and we are hopeful that the legal process will play out and we’ll be able to start construction this year,” he said. “That is what I am hopeful for.”
The implications of a fish passageway that would reconnect the river for migratory fish while blocking invasive species go beyond just the Boardman/Ottaway River, said Marc Gaden, spokesman for GLRC.
“It is important also for fishery management all over the Great Lakes and really all other parts of North America and the world,” he said.
Buckhalter said he saw the issue as part of a bigger battle over Traverse City commissioners’ authority over parkland. They’re supposed to be managers and caretakers, while city residents must get their say over the future of those properties.
He pointed to the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan as evidence that the battle isn’t over — it shows likely redevelopment of Parking Lot T, which he and others argue would negatively impact the Sara Hardy Farmers Market, which sits on parkland next to the lot.
“It’s all going to be the same argument, but on different property, and by property I mean, park,” he said.
