TRAVERSE CITY — Fireworks came amateurish and tents were non-public in a pandemic-quieted 2020.
Traverse City streets boasted no dancers hailing parade floats, flung handfuls of candy, French fry stands or cherry-infused specialties sold in an Open Space market.
No Ferris wheel decorated downtown, no jets soared overhead — at least, beyond traditional Cherry Capital Airport fare — no funnel cakes fell, devastatingly, onto city sidewalks and no tilt-a-whirls spurred children to sickness.
The quiet proved unsettling to those most vested in the color, life and crowds summer beckons to northern Michigan.
“There’s other things you lose when you don’t have your signature events — it’s part of your brand, part of the fabric of your culture,” said Trevor Tkach, president/CEO of Traverse City Tourism. “To not have that, to not be able to express yourself visibly to the rest of the world with the manifestation of an event, you lose a little bit of yourself.
“We didn’t celebrate our cherries the way we normally would, and we didn’t celebrate our creativity through the film festival like we normally would. That’s a big loss.”
The losses began in March 2020, but continued consistently as warmer months neared and the COVID-19 pandemic showed its staying power.
Among the first in mid-March to shutter proverbial doors were the Northwestern Michigan College barbecue, National Trout Festival and the city’s Centennial Rotary Show.
A spring beer festival and annual Traverse City spelling bee fell next as National Guardsmen arrived locally to assist food pantries and residents hit by the burgeoning pandemic. It felt temporary.
It would hit soon, though, Tkach recalls.
Major cancellations, like the Boston Marathon, only made the right choice painfully apparent.
“Is it worth taking that kind of risk for your own customers and for your volunteers, for your community?” Tkach said. “Eventually it became clear that you can’t — you just can’t.”
More came — short-term rentals were suspended within Traverse City limits in early April, and the Kalkaska annual luncheon followed.
Manistee National Forest’s Camp Greensky Music Festival missed its June showing; Christian music’s Big Ticket Festival in Gaylord was delayed and then canceled, and the Cedar Polka Fest, Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival and ArtPrize followed like dominoes.
April too brought the announcement city residents had silently anticipated for weeks — the massive, multi-day July National Cherry Festival, too, would be missing a 2020 season.
That hit came hard, Tkach said.
“It’s painful to have to make that decision. You don’t do it lightly,” said Tkach, who previously headed Cherry Fest organizing. “That’s an event that’s been around for 90 years, and the only time it’s been canceled was for a world war. I mean, wrap your head around that — that’s how significant this decision was. That’s heavy.”
Such events are a major driver for Traverse City’s restaurants, stores and shops, he added — a 2016 study by Grand Valley State University suggests the Cherry Fest has a financial impact of more than $25 million, as previously reported.
The festival’s organizers previously said the event draws in nearly 500,000 people in its eight days.
It’s a busy week for Traverse City Police as well — or, it usually is.
“It’s just been a pretty strange world out there, with everything that’s going on,” said Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell.
Bussell noted a visible drop in calls through the warmer months, and lighter crowds through town.
TC Tourism measures event attendance and success in part through hotel booking numbers. While 2020 proved a busy summer with a notable addition of tourists, the weeks fell noticeably short of past seasons, Tkach said.
That only proved more notable during what would’ve been Cherry Fest and the Film Festival, he added.
In May, a saddened Traverse City heard that, as suspected, the Traverse City Film Festival wouldn’t be bringing flicks, nor crowds.
The Dunesville and Beaver Island music festivals, Short’s Fest in Bellaire — and then the brewery’s 16th anniversary party in October — joined the cancellations list as well.
The 50th anniversary of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore’s establishment too came in summer 2020, to be limited and celebrated quietly.
Still, as the wounds ache, a new year could bring new opportunity.
Tkach is optimistic the TC staples will make a strong return for the 2021 season — though, despite the promise of vaccinations to come, the Bayshore Marathon announced the cancellation of its 2021 race Thursday.
Event organizers will have to adapt and things may look different, he added — but they’ll still be the classic summer staples.
It’s a hope he suspects many in the community need.
“I think it’ll be very important for healing, (especially) as we try to grapple with how we re-engage, as a community, around events,” Tkach said. “People can come back and celebrate what makes us special.”
