TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners is no stranger to controversial resolutions in recent years. But 2020 brought one — this one on vaccine mandates — that had throngs of residents lining up on both sides of the issue.
The resolution brought forward by board Chairman Rob Hentschel in August bans the county from mandating vaccines and proof of COVID testing for employees and changes messaging distributed by the county health department to include encouragement for people to talk to their health care provider about the risks and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county did not have a vaccine or testing mandate in place for its employees, but Hentschel said he wrote the resolution in response to federal and other mandates requiring employees to be vaccinated.
Some supported the resolution, saying mandates violate their Constitutional rights. Others did not, saying that without any medical expertise the county board has no business weighing in on medical issues.
Munson Healthcare opposed the resolution and a group of area pediatricians wrote a letter chastising the county board for using the health department as a political tool and limiting the work of public health experts.
“There are patients unable to get medical care for strokes, heart attacks and kidney failure because hospitals are full of unvaccinated COVID patients utilizing finite resources,” they wrote.
GTCHD Director Wendy Hirschenberger has said while the resolution altered messaging distributed by her department, the resolution did not affect services because those who wanted the vaccine had already gotten it.
Dr. Michael Collins, former medical director of the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said the resolution gagged the health department and he spoke out in an opinion column published in the Record-Eagle.
The next day Collins met with county administrators who asked him to resign. When he refused, administrators instead decided not to renew his contract. He had been with the health department for 28 years.
The resolution included a directive to send a copy of it to every county commissioner or their counterpart in the United States, a number totaling more than 3,000.
When county resident Ted Wendling submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for emails that would depict the distribution process, he was given a pile of about 1,300 pages of communications on a variety of topics, but few related to the resolution. Another dozen emails were not released as they fell under attorney-client privilege, according to board counsel Kit Tholen.
Wendling appealed the decision but was denied by the county board.
Since the resolution was passed the Grand Traverse region has seen a long spike in COVID-19 case and record numbers of hospitalizations, prompting Munson Healthcare to activate a “level red” response for the first time since the pandemic started in early 2020.
Many of those taking up hospital beds are unvaccinated, an echo of a nationwide trend.
Munson officials now are bracing for a post-holiday season jump in both cases and hospitalizations as the Omicron variant — which is said to be three times more contagious than the Delta variant — spreads into communities.
