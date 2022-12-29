TRAVERSE CITY — In many northwestern Michigan school districts, large fields of candidates vied to fill open seats — some using the write-in options to avoid appointments.
Eight candidates ran for four seats in on the Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education; eight ran for three spots on the Benzie County Central Schools board of education; eight ran for four spots on the Kalkaska Public Schools board of education; and five ran for two seats on the Kingsley Area Schools board of education.
In a few districts, however, there were too few candidates running on the official ballot.
For Forest Area Community Schools, Glen Lake Community Schools and Northport Public School, this issue arose ahead of November’s election. School districts do not have many options when it comes to addressing this; the board would have had to make appointments to fill all the vacant seats in January.
But for those three schools, write-in candidates cropped up just in time for Election Day, allowing them to come through this election without any vacancies.
Forest Area, a district of roughly 500 students, had four seats up for re-election this year, but no one filed to run on the official ballot. With four empty seats on a seven-person board, the local intermediate school district would have had to make appointments for the Forest Area board.
The first person to file to run as a write-in completed the paperwork by Oct. 19 and, by Oct. 28, the filing deadline for write-in candidates, there were 10 candidates running as write-ins, including three incumbents.
The ultimate winners of the election — Christina Ingersoll, Kevin Thayer, Travis Tracey and Richard Steffe — included one incumbent and three newcomers, meaning Forest Area will be entering the second half of the school year with a significantly different school board than it started with.
Glen Lake Community Schools, a district of roughly 700 students, had three spots up for grabs this election season, but only two people filed to run on the official ballot. However, they had a write-in candidate, Travis Stein, file for the race early on.
Northport Public School, a sub-200 student school district, had three spots up for grabs this November with just two candidates listed on the official ballot. In October, however, two candidates, Alexis Wittman and Danielle Marie Percy, filed to run as write-ins.
Percy garnered more votes than Wittman in the end, according to official election results from the Leelanau County Clerk’s office. Percy will join the Northport school board in January, effectively avoiding the need for the board to make their own appointments in January.
Local educators speculated that the lack of candidates on the official ballot in these districts may be linked to their small size or the fact that the official filing deadline is in the summer, when parents are not thinking about school.
But others may be uninterested in dealing with controversy or be swayed by a fear of the stress of the work, especially after school boards had to make tough around COVID-19 protocols, said Don Wotruba, MASB executive director.
In the past few years, school boards across the country also have had to field parent concerns about how they are teaching about race, racism and sexuality in the class- room.
In Forest Area, some in that field of 10 candidates said they sought to be elected via write-in because they saw too few people running in the election. Others, including one incumbent, said they had been planning to seek office but missed the summer deadline for various reasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.