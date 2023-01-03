Editor’s note: Newsmakers profile people, places and events that made news in the Grand Traverse region during the past year.

TRAVERSE CITY — After decades in the making, a 2,000-foot-long bridge will span the Boardman River and connect Hartman and Hammond roads.

The bridge will cost $100 million and is expected to relieve traffic congestion on Airport Road by diverting traffic. Most of the funding comes from federal money, with some state and local funding.

2022 Year in Review Newsmakers and the Record-Eagle's top stories from the year 2022:

Brad Kluczynski, manager of the Grand Traverse County Road Commission, said that on a project of this size the local match is expected to be up to 5 percent. It could also cost the county nothing, as there are several no-match grants available through the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, depending on where the bridge is built and how it will affect the county’s population.

“There’s a lot of things we don’t know yet and probably won’t know until the end of next year,” Kluczynski said.

About a year and 1/2 ago costs were estimated at about $81 million, but post-pandemic increases in labor, steel and other materials, as well as environmental costs to reduce impacts to about an acre of surrounding wetlands have the price soaring. The bridge will span the entire valley with just four pillars, Kluczynski said.

“That adds some costs, but it also protects the wetlands below it,” he said.

Construction is expected to begin in about six years, though other hurdles have to be met before the project gets federal approval. One is making sure the crossing meets guidelines outlined in the National Environmental Policy Act of 1970, which ensures that federal agencies consider the environmental impacts of their actions and decisions.

NEPA approval is expected to come around the end of 2023, Kluczynski said.

Once approved, road commission officials will work with OHM Advisors, the primary consultant for the project, on a preliminary layout for the bridge before going out for bids.

Kluczynski said a lot of companies are interested because of the high cost and several experts will be sought, including wetlands and historic preservation experts. WSP, a multinational engineering and design firm, has worked on the preliminary design and is expected to be one of several firms to submit bids.

The design will take about two years to complete, Kluczynski said, after which the process of property acquisition will begin. It is not yet known how much property will be needed until the design is complete, he said.

When complete, it will be the longest county-owned bridge in Michigan. The prestressed concrete design will give the bridge a lifespan of about 125 years.

In 2019 consultants OHM Advisors were paid $391,062 to do an East-West corridor study that recommended several ways to cut down on traffic congestion and make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. In addition to the bridge, it included adding roundabouts at the intersections of Cass and Keystone roads, River and Keystone and Four Mile and Hammond, all of which have been completed.

OHM was later hired to do a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study, which determines the whether a new crossing is needed and if so, where it should go. It is also required for federal funding. The $2 million study was done in phases and included several public hearings that presented three bridge option and their costs.

The hearings were well-attended, with most people in support of the bridge and urging the road commission to build it already. Others said the bridge is too expensive and will have minimal impact on traffic while disturbing the environment.

The PEL study showed that the Hartman-Hammond crossing will divert the most traffic from Airport Road at about 37 percent and would have the least environmental effect.

Other potential sites were a crossing at the Sabin Dam, which was too close to the Boardman River Nature Center, and widening the Cass Road crossing, which would have the most residential displacement.

The Road Commission began looking at another crossing for the Boardman River several decades ago and recommended a connection at Hartman and Hammond roads. An environmental study wasn’t done until 2001 and was found lacking. A permit was never issued.