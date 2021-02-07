TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s most respected news outlets rally around the Record-Eagle’s lawsuit against a local school district — one they say is poised to set vital transparency law precedent.
The media organizations — The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press, which have both taken up similar fights in the past, the nonprofit public policy-focused Bridge Michigan and the state-spanning MLive Media Group — filed an amicus brief Thursday highlighting the Court of Appeals case’s stakes and offering case law and further arguments on the Traverse City Record-Eagle’s behalf.
They were joined in the 21-page filing by the Michigan Press Association, advocacy-focused Michigan Coalition for Open Government and the Society of Professional Journalists-Detroit Chapter, which champions transparency and civics-focused education.
“A threat to transparency and openness anywhere in Michigan is a threat everywhere,” said John Hiner, MLive vice president of content. “There’s a lot at stake here.”
The Record-Eagle filed suit against the Traverse City Area Public School’s Board of Education and — former (though still on the board) — President Sue Kelly in January 2020. It brought forth allegations that Kelly and the board “willfully and intentionally” violated both the Open Meetings and Freedom of Information acts in actions taken to obscure decisions and motivations behind the abrupt October 2019 ousting of former Superintendent Ann Cardon.
The multi-count case’s focus includes the board’s secrecy over a six-page letter of complaint against Cardon purportedly penned by Kelly, as the Record-Eagle previously reported. The board considered the letter in a closed session requested by Cardon.
The Record-Eagle’s other arguments focus on what happened next — in that session, board members added the letter to the closed meeting’s minutes, which barring a court order, are not considered public record under state law.
The letter had been printed out and distributed prior to that closed session — something the Record-Eagle’s arguments and Thursday’s amicus brief have called illegal.
“The way they’re doing things, to me, seems like they’re obviously trying to skirt the law,” said MPA Public Affairs Manager Lisa McGraw. “So when it got to the point where we could file this, we felt like it was necessary to preserve and emphasize, if you will, the rules … and why they exist.”
In July, 13th Circuit Court judge Kevin Elsenheimer ruled in the Record-Eagle’s favor on the count and ordered its release.
A swiftly-filed appeal from TCAPS halted that action, with Elsenheimer granting a stay on that order until the greater court’s decision on the matter. The move also stalled the rest of the suit, which remains frozen in 13th Circuit until an appellate court decision.
Thursday’s amicus brief further supported Elsenheimer’s ruling, calling it “consistent with the text and drafting history of the Freedom of Information and Open Meetings acts.”
“It also advances the public’s interest in being fully informed about their elected officials’ actions,” the brief read.
To date, TCAPS has not released any reasoning behind Cardon’s ousting, nor why she was given an $180,000 severance deal. In the months since, it spurred a failed recall effort against three board members, the formation of parent group “TCAPS Transparency,” and hours of impassioned public comment.
TCAPS has repeatedly denied any violation of the law. TCAPS’ board — led by some fresh faces after November’s election — voted at a meeting last month to seek an amicable solution to the legal spat.
The district changed law firms weeks earlier, dumping counsel that’d handled the lawsuit to-date.
Now-Superintendent John VanWagoner told the Record-Eagle the move was not related to the ongoing litigation.
Hiner has been in the business nearly 40 years — years he said have made him familiar with the “sort-of cat-and-mouse game.”
“Government officials always feel like they have some kind of proprietary ownership of information or deliberations when, in fact, clearly it’s in the public realm,” he said. “Unfortunately, the onus is always on press or citizens to come fight against these amateur boards or city commissions or whatever that believe their interest and privacy outweighs that of the public.”
The basis of transparency law, he added, is protecting public access.
“In the case of the Traverse City school board, it’s an egregious case of crossing the boundary there (between their interests and the public’s),” Hiner said. “That’s why it’s worth fighting for.”
Record-Eagle Attorney Robin Luce-Herrmann declined to comment on the pending case. See updates on the litigation at www.record-eagle.com.
