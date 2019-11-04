- THE BOHEMIAN TURNERS meet in Chicago this week and Mayor W.D.C. Germaine, Mrs. Cuyler Germaine, Joe Sleder and Frank Stanek from Traverse City will attend the sessions. Thousands of Bohemians from all over the country, including a delegation from the old country, will be there. The delegation from Bohemia came over on a special ship painted with the Bohemian colors. They were met by the Mayor of New York City.
- VICTOR PETERTYL and Miss Jennie Rokus were united in marriage at the Congregational Parsonage this morning by the Rev. Demas Cochlin. The happy couple will reside at 267 East Eighth Street where a pretty little home daintily furnished awaits them. Both the bride and groom have many friends who wish them nothing but happiness.
- WE ARE pleased to note that the City Council has instructed the City Police Department to enforce the bicycle ordinance. We have no animosity toward those who ride wheels, but there are certainly reckless ones who should have a lesson administered to them.
- SEARED BY a hot iron, scalded by an overturned kettle, bruised by a slammed door, or injured in any other way, the thing to do at once is this: apply Bucklen’s Arnica Salve. It will subdue the inflammation and kill the pain. It is Earth’s supreme healer and infallible for boils, ulcers, fever sores, eczema and piles. Only 25 cents at Bugbee Drug Store, S. E. Wait and Sons, Frank H. Meads and Hannah & Lay.
- THE LAST of the flames of the forest fires back of the East Bay mill were conquered this morning at 2 a.m. The fire lasted twelve hours. The Traverse City steam engine was working all the time as was the Pere Marquette steam engine fire department. The peculiar thing of this fire and the Traverse City Manufacturing Company’s fire this morning, was that the engine had not yet got in the fire house from East Bay when it was called to the other fire. High winds made it difficult to save the mill, but two continuous streams of water saved the mill, but not the log piles and sawdust grounds.
News from 110 years ago: 11/04/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
