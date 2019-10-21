- THE FIRST of the Lincoln pennies to be shown in the city arrived at the First National Bank today. There is such a large demand all over the country for the pennies that only a very small shipment could be secured at this time. The familiar Indian head is now displaced by the face of Abraham Lincoln. At close inspection the face of “the great emancipator” has
- been pictured smiling.
- The designer’s initials appear on the back. Later issuances will not have these initials thus making these first ones valuable to coin collectors.
- RUN DOWN by a switch engine in the Pere Marquette yards at 2 o’clock this morning, Ellery Hardy, 19 year old son of Mrs. Frank Hardy, had to have his left foot amputated. His right leg was bruised and he also sustained a head injury. He was taken to the Grand Traverse Hospital where he now lies in critical condition. His father was killed as a result of a blow to the head recently, and young Ellery is the sole support of his Mother.
- THE CITY BOOK Store is the best place for souvenirs, post cards, Indian baskets, hammocks, croquet sets and other collections of unique and unusual items.
- BEES WERE unknown to the Indians as they were brought over a few years after the landing of the Pilgrims. It was more than two centuries after the first white invasion of New England, however, before modern beekeeping began. The industry of the present day dates from the invention of the moveable frame hive by Langstreth in 1852.
- PRESIDENT TAFT’S weight is increasing and he has called upon a masseur and is daily undergoing strenuous treatment. He now weighs 350 pounds.
- PHILLIP PROVANCHER, a young man of 20, was found on the floor in Greilick’s Factory yesterday afternoon. He had fallen through an opening from the upper floor. His jaw is broken in two places and he is badly bruised, but full recovery is expected.
News from 110 years ago: 10/21/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
