- LOST: ONE tiger cat, aged one month, 11 days, answers to any old name and is valued at $5.00. When business opened at the G.&R. freight house this morning, there was great consternation about the missing cat. It was one of three that belonged to the freight house and brightened the day there tremendously, making the dingy office feel like home. William Adsit said he would give a twenty dollar gold piece for the tiger cat, but has since come down to $5.00 since the cat vamoosed.
- THE LADIES Library Association has no corporate existence whatsoever. This Association, despite the fact that it has continued its excellent work, has had no existence for the last eight years, according to the records office of the Secretary of State. The Association was duly incorporated in 1865 and endowed with a life of thirty years. No one realized it was officially dead and worked rapidly to rectify the matter.
- AS THE 3:55 G.R. & I. train for the south was pulling out yesterday afternoon, a young woman crawled slowly through the window and as soon as her feet touched the ground, she ran to the water’s edge and threw herself in with a suicidal intent. The young woman is Miss Julia Laffey of Cincinnati and had been at Ne-ah-ta-wanta at the cottage of Mrs. Newel Hargraves in the capacity of a nurse for the Hargraves 15 month old child. The Hargraves stated that she acted strangely for several days. The young woman’s mother was wired and the sheriff will keep her in the county jail until the mother can come and pick her up. Temporary insanity, caused by home sickness, is suspected.
- CHARLES O. JOYNT of Omena, fell fourteen feet into a load of hay yesterday and was unconscious for two hours. He was on the load of hay when the automatic fork lift by which the hay is lifted into the barn, caught him and threw him to the ground where he struck his head and his shoulders. This is the second time this year that he has received an injury of this kind. He has recovered sufficiently and is able to go back to work.
News from 110 years ago: 09/02/2019
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
