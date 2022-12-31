- JOHN FISHER, of this city, who lost a horse here last night, is of the opinion that there are horse thieves operating in the city and that they have his property. The horse was tied in a barn with a post leaning against the door and a hook on the outside of the door which was fastened last night. This morning the only trace of the horse was a blanket which had been on the steed, lying at the door. The post had been thrown aside and the door unhooked. No tracks were visible to tell if the horse was accompanied by a man when he left the barn.
- THE AUTOMOBILE is the coming mode of travel. This is becoming more and more apparent in Traverse City where one hundred and ninety cars have been sold. This is an investment of over $300,000. It is said that there is one car for every twenty eight people in California.
- LAWMEN EXPECT a battle if they locate the four bandits who held up a Chicago & Alton fast train last night near the Iles junction. After making five attempts to dynamite the National Express Company safe, the bandits escaped with a large sack of bonds and fifteen smaller express packages. The bandits forced the fireman to uncouple the express car and the engineer was ordered to run the front section a mile or two ahead. The robbers worked on the express safe for forty five minutes before the approach of a switch engine bearing a posse appeared. A battle followed but the robbers escaped.
- THE END of Everything Sale is now in full swing at J.W. Milliken, inc., Traverse City’s best store. Come in and see our unusual bargains.
- AMID THE chaos and chatter of thronging crowds besieging the post office in a last effort to send their red beribboned Christmas packages to their destination on time, there was a certain orderliness apparent this year. The day before Christmas, the mails, both city and rural, went out at 9 o’clock with the exception of about 5,000 post cards which will be sent out after all first class mail and packages are delivered.
