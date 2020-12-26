- THE CASE of L.F. Perkett vs W.D. Clancy, involving the buying and selling of huckleberries last summer, occupied both the morning and afternoon sessions of the Circuit Court today. A Jury was drawn and the case proceeded. The case grows out of a misunderstanding regarding orders in the buying of the berries. Evidence will be submitted and the case given to the jury this afternoon.
- TRAVERSE CITY has 12,116 residents in the latest census report. This is a 28% gain over the 1900 census report. This percentage gain is larger than any other in the state.
- THE QUEEN City Electric Light and Power Company is progressing rapidly in the installation of the lighting system for the city streets. The 2,000 candle power lights will be ready to turn on in a few days. There are 106 new metallic flaming lamps to be installed and at the end of the fiscal year there will be many more added to the list for those applications waiting. The new lamps will diffuse an even light which will not be marred by shadows as is the case of the old lights.
- THE NEW Year’s dinner will be served at the same time as yesterday’s Christmas dinner at the Hotel Whiting from 12:30 to 2 and the Park Place Hotel 5:30 to 7.
- WITH ALL the members of the President’s family at home for the holiday, it was indeed a very Merry Christmas at the White House. A number of intimate friends, including several young people, had been invited to help make the day one of mirth and jollity. There had been a steady stream of express wagons and delivery boys leaving parcels and packages for the past several days.
- NOW THAT Christmas is over, had you forgotten to get someone a gift? Now is the appropriate time to remember friends with a fine gift of jewelry from J.N. Martinek.
- MRS. SARAH Colton, whose Bell telephone number is 195, very much desires to recover a fifty cent piece bearing the date 1876, which is her birth year. She values the coin highly and will give a liberal reward for its return. She believes it was stolen. It can be identified by a blackened appearance as it had been in a fire.
News from 110 years ago: 12/26/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
